Salman Khan's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films: Is Bhaijaan's Rs 200 Cr Budget Film 'Sikandar' In The List....?
Salman Khan's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films: From Ek Tha Tiger To Bajrangi Bhaijaan, check out this compilation of his all-time Box-Office crackers based on online reports.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Budget: 100cr Worldwide gross : 921cr Domestic net collection : 320cr
Sultan
Budget : 110cr Worldwide gross : 609cr Domestic net collection : 300cr
Tiger Zinda Hai
Budget : 150cr Worldwide gross : 562cr Domestic net collection : 339cr
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Budget : 170cr Worldwide gross : 402cr Domestic net collection : 210cr
Kick
Budget : 115cr Worldwide gross : 384cr Domestic net collection : 231cr
Ek Tha Tiger
Budget : 75cr Worldwide gross : 328cr Domestic net collection : 198cr
Bharat
Budget: 165cr Worldwide gross : 322cr Domestic net collection : 212cr
Race 3
Budget : 170cr Worldwide gross : 302cr Domestic net collection : 169cr
Dabangg 2
Budget : 85cr Worldwide gross : 253cr Domestic net collection : 155cr
Bodyguard
Budget: Rs 60 crore
Worldwide gross: Rs 252.99 crore
Domestic Net Collection: Rs 196 crore
