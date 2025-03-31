Advertisement
Salman Khan's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films: Is Bhaijaan's Rs 200 Cr Budget Film 'Sikandar' In The List....?

Salman Khan's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films: From Ek Tha Tiger To Bajrangi Bhaijaan, check out this compilation of his all-time Box-Office crackers based on online reports.

Updated:Mar 31, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Budget: 100cr Worldwide gross : 921cr Domestic net collection : 320cr

Sultan

Sultan

Budget : 110cr Worldwide gross : 609cr Domestic net collection : 300cr

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai

Budget : 150cr Worldwide gross : 562cr Domestic net collection : 339cr

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Budget : 170cr Worldwide gross : 402cr Domestic net collection : 210cr

Kick

Kick

Budget : 115cr Worldwide gross : 384cr Domestic net collection : 231cr

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger

Budget : 75cr Worldwide gross : 328cr Domestic net collection : 198cr

Bharat

Bharat

Budget: 165cr Worldwide gross : 322cr Domestic net collection : 212cr

Race 3

Race 3

Budget : 170cr Worldwide gross : 302cr Domestic net collection : 169cr

Dabangg 2

Dabangg 2

Budget : 85cr Worldwide gross : 253cr Domestic net collection : 155cr

Bodyguard

Bodyguard

Budget: Rs 60 crore

Worldwide gross: Rs 252.99 crore 

Domestic Net Collection: Rs 196 crore 

