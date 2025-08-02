Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday & More: Who Are Gen Z’s B-Town Celebs Dating?

10 / 10

Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The Metro... In Dino actor was recently spotted visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi, accompanied by her alleged boyfriend.

Arjun is an actor, musician, and mixed martial arts enthusiast. He comes from a politically influential family—he is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the Vice President of the BJP in Punjab.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ IMDB)