Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday & More: Who Are Gen Z’s B-Town Celebs Dating?
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, both actors who debuted in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies", are rumored to be in a relationship.Their alleged romance reportedly blossomed after they met on the sets of "The Archies".They've been spotted together at various events, including film screenings, parties, and even on late-night movie dates.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Disha Patani & Aleksandar Alex Ilic
There's been a lot of speculation surrounding the relationship between Bollywood actress Disha Patani and Serbian model, actor, and fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Disha and Aleksandar have been frequently spotted together in public, including gym sessions and restaurant outings.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Ananya Panday & Walker Bryant Blanco
There's been a lot of speculation and rumor surrounding Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and a former model named Walker Blanco.Walker Blanco is a former model from Chicago, he is reportedly working at Vantara, a wildlife conservation project owned by Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and businessman-turned-entrepreneur Shikhar Pahariya are a couple who have garnered significant media attention in recent years. Their relationship, while not officially confirmed by either party, is widely acknowledged and frequently reported on in entertainment news.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Ishaan Khatter & Chandni Bainz
Ishaan Khatter, a prominent Bollywood actor, and Chandni Bainz, a Malaysian model and aspiring actress, are currently making headlines due to their rumored relationship. While the couple hasn't officially confirmed their romance, their frequent public appearances and social media interactions suggest a blossoming connection.
(Pic courtesy:X)
Agastya Nanda & Suhana Khan
Agastya Nanda, grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, have been making headlines recently, particularly due to their rumored relationship and their joint debut in the Netflix film The Archies.
Shanaya Kapoor & Karan Kothari
There are strong rumors suggesting a relationship between actress Shanaya Kapoor and businessman Karan Kothari. Reports indicate they met and started dating while attending college together in Los Angeles.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Ibrahim Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari
Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan are two young Indian celebrities often seen together, sparking rumors about their relationship.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Tara Sutaria & Veer Pahariya
The duo have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including dinner dates and a fashion show where Tara blew a flying kiss to Veer.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan & Arjun Pratap Bajwa
Sara Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The Metro... In Dino actor was recently spotted visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi, accompanied by her alleged boyfriend.
Arjun is an actor, musician, and mixed martial arts enthusiast. He comes from a politically influential family—he is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the Vice President of the BJP in Punjab.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ IMDB)
Trending Photos