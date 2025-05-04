Sara Tendulkar Dating Gully Boy Star Siddhant Chaturvedi: Reports
Siddhant Chaturvedi-Sara Tendulkar
Siddhant Chaturvedi is rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar, as per a recent Filmfare report that has left fans surprised.
Past Link-ups – Siddhant
Siddhant was earlier linked to Navya Naveli Nanda, with their social media activity and public appearances fuelling relationship rumours, though neither ever confirmed it.
Past Link-ups – Sara
Sara was previously rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill, based on Instagram hints and occasional sightings.
Shubman Gill’s Clarification
While speaking to the Hollywood Reporter India, Shubman Gill cleared the air, confirming he's been single for over three years, thus shutting down rumours linking him to both Sara Tendulkar and Avneet Kaur.
Siddhant's Rising Career
Siddhant Chaturvedi gained acclaim for his role as MC Sher in "Gully Boy" (2019), earning a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has since showcased his versatility in films like "Gehraiyaan" (2022) and "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" (2023).
No Confirmation Yet
Neither Siddhant nor Sara Tendulkar have commented on their alleged relationship so far.
Sara’s Current Focus
While Sara Tendulkar remains away from the entertainment industry, she continues to stay in the public eye through brand endorsements and social media presence.
Trending Photos