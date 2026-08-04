/Sawan 2026: Astrologer reveals THESE zodiac signs most likely to receive Lord Shiva’s blessings

Sawan 2026

Sawan is considered one of the most auspicious months for devotees of Lord Shiva. During this sacred time, people observe fasts, visit Shiva temples, and offer water, milk, and bel leaves as a mark of their devotion and faith. It is believed that sincere prayers during this month bring divine blessings and spiritual peace.

Many devotees also use this time to pray for happiness, prosperity, and harmony in their family life. Sawan is not just about rituals, but also about strengthening one’s inner connection with Lord Shiva through devotion, discipline, and positive intentions.