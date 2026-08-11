/Sawan 2026: Astrologer reveals which zodiac signs should be most careful during Shravan month

Sawan 2026: These zodiac signs may face unexpected challenges

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, founder and chairman of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS), the planetary positions during Shravan 2026 may not be very favourable for a few zodiac signs.

This could lead to minor challenges such as unexpected expenses, work pressure, misunderstandings in relationships, or emotional ups and downs. There is no need to panic, as astrology simply guides you to stay aware and prepared. It is a reminder to be patient, think carefully before making decisions, and avoid unnecessary conflicts to move through the month smoothly.