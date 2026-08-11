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Sawan 2026: Astrologer reveals which zodiac signs should be most careful during Shravan month

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Sawan 2026 is a spiritually important month, but planetary changes may bring small challenges for some zodiac signs. It’s a time to stay patient, think carefully, and avoid unnecessary conflicts to maintain peace and balance.

Sawan 20261/8

Sawan 2026

The holy month of Sawan 2026 holds great spiritual importance, as many devotees observe fasts, offer prayers to Lord Shiva, and visit temples seeking peace, happiness, and prosperity. However, this sacred time may not be the same for everyone, as planetary movements during Shravan can bring slight changes in different areas of life, making it important for some zodiac signs to stay more cautious.

Sawan 2026: These zodiac signs May Face Unexpected Challenges2/8

Sawan 2026: These zodiac signs may face unexpected challenges

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, founder and chairman of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS), the planetary positions during Shravan 2026 may not be very favourable for a few zodiac signs.

This could lead to minor challenges such as unexpected expenses, work pressure, misunderstandings in relationships, or emotional ups and downs. There is no need to panic, as astrology simply guides you to stay aware and prepared. It is a reminder to be patient, think carefully before making decisions, and avoid unnecessary conflicts to move through the month smoothly.

Aries (Mar 21 - APR 19)3/8

Aries (Mar 21 - APR 19)

You may feel pressured to make quick decisions at the workplace, especially  

Sudden expenses could affect your monthly budget  

Avoid reacting impulsively, especially during family discussions 

Practising patience will help you to avoid unnecessary stress 

Double-check your financial plan before making any expenses  

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)4/8

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Communication may become your biggest problem this month. 

Chances of small misunderstandings with family members  

Speak carefully during professional meetings  

Avoiding making assumptions without knowing full story  

Honest and calm discussion can help you to maintain harmony and peace  

Leo (july 23 - August 22)5/8

Leo (july 23 - August 22)

Some plans may take longer than expected to move forward 

Chances of  delay in a work-related or personal matter may test your patience  

Try not to let ego affect your romantic relationship  

Staying flexible in your thinking can help you to handle sudden changes. 

Focus on improving your skill instead of thinking about timing  

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)6/8

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Sudden increase in work and personal responsibilities  

Emotional ups and downs increase your stress  

Make  time for proper rest and self-care  

Avoid carrying burden of everyone on your shoulder  

Aquarius (January 20-february 18) 7/8

Aquarius (January 20-february 18)

Be extra careful while dealing with money-related matters this month  

Avoid making any risky investment without proper planning and research  

Read documents carefully before signing  

Think twice before making any large purchase  

8/8

Sawan 2026 is a time of devotion, reflection, and spiritual growth. While some zodiac signs may face small challenges, these moments are simply opportunities to slow down and make wiser choices. By staying calm, positive, and mindful, you can make the most of this sacred month and invite peace, balance, and blessings into your life.

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