Say Hello Summer In Crazy Short Dresses, Flowy Skirts Or Sensational Sarees Ala Janhvi Kapoor To Kiara Advani Way - In Pics

Say bye-bye winter and welcome summer like a true-blue Bollywood fan. From funky summer outfits to breezy dresses - take your cue from our B-Town divas. Be it dinner dates or brunch outings, these leading ladies of Bollywood know how to turn heads in style. From Kiara Advani, Regena Cassandraa to Sadia Khateeb, let’s look at the summer look book suggested by these B-Town beauties.