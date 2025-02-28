Say Hello Summer In Crazy Short Dresses, Flowy Skirts Or Sensational Sarees Ala Janhvi Kapoor To Kiara Advani Way - In Pics
Beat the Heat in Style: From Kiara Advani, Regena Cassandraa, Sanya Malhotra to Sadia Khateeb, let’s look at the summer look book suggested by these B-Town beauties.
Say bye-bye winter and welcome summer like a true-blue Bollywood fan. From funky summer outfits to breezy dresses - take your cue from our B-Town divas. Be it dinner dates or brunch outings, these leading ladies of Bollywood know how to turn heads in style. From Kiara Advani, Regena Cassandraa to Sadia Khateeb, let’s look at the summer look book suggested by these B-Town beauties.
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra drops major style hints with her printed long dress featuring a slit. A bun, statement earrings, and a heavy choker complete the look to perfection.
Sadia Khateeb
Long dresses are a must this summer, and Sadia Khateeb shows exactly how to make them work. Her printed blue dress and soft wavy hair make for the perfect beach-day look.
Regena Cassandraa
A sunny day and need the perfect outfit? A brown frill skirt with a half-white shirt is your ultimate go-to. A simple yet elegant watch paired with small hoops elevates the entire look effortlessly.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh shows how to slay your summer fashion game. A black jogger paired with a white corset is all you need, whether it’s a casual outing or a dinner night, this outfit is your go-to choice for any occasion.
Kiara Advani
You gotta hit the dance floor but still stay in your glam element? Take cues from Kiara Advani as she turns heads in her white cutout mini dress. Pair it with golden earrings and soft curls, and you're all set to rock the evening.
Janhvi Kapoor
Want to wear a saree this summer? Janhvi Kapoor is the perfect muse for your saree inspiration. A white printed saree, wavy hair, a small bindi, and a delicate nathni are all you need to steal the spotlight, and maybe even his heart!
Alaya F
Got a date planned and unsure about what to wear? Alaya F has got you covered! Her satin ocean-blue dress is the ultimate pick, and the backless pattern is sure to leave a lasting impression. Complete the look with a messy bun for that effortlessly chic vibe.
