Sexy Halter Neck Is Back In Vogue! Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor To Janhvi Kapoor: Times When These Actresses Slayed In Style - In Pics

Top 7 Actresses Who Slayed in Halter Neck Outfits: From vibrant prints to sleek solids, here’s a look at five actresses who absolutely slayed in halter neck ensembles.

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Sexy Halter Neck Is Back In Vogue!

1/8
Sexy Halter Neck Is Back In Vogue!

Bollywood actresses have often doled out bold and sassy fashion choices. Be it bodycons, gowns or halter necks - our leading ladies have aced the style game. From tops to blouses, here’s a look at 7 actresses who absolutely slayed in halter neck ensembles.

Sara Ali Khan In Halter Neck

2/8
Sara Ali Khan In Halter Neck

Sara Ali Khan rocked her sexy halter neck gown with a slit. The black dress looks dazzling on her, giving major fashion goals.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

3/8
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a striking statement in a bright red ribbed halter top with a knotted neckline and full sleeves. She paired it with wide-legged pink pants, creating a head-turning, bold color-blocked outfit.

Medha Shankr

4/8
Medha Shankr

Medha Shankr oozed elegance in a black halter neck top, adorned with a center bow and a bold knot detail at the back. She styled it with high-waisted white shorts and sleek heels. With her hair in a messy bun and a radiant dewy glow, Medha struck the perfect balance between edgy and elegant.

Kiara Advani

5/8
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani kept it effortlessly breezy in a red and white checked halter neck top, teamed with stitched denim bottoms. Her look was relaxed yet flattering, elevated by golden statement earrings and glowing glam makeup.

Kareena Kapoor

6/8
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has stunned in halter neck outfits on many occasions. Once she stepped out in a gorgeous ivory saree with a sexy halter blouse. 

Janhvi Kapoor

7/8
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor brought tropical energy in a neon yellow halter neck blouse that accentuated her toned waist and shoulders. A sleek bun and silver rings completed her fresh, youthful look.

Deepika Padukone In Halter Neck

8/8
Deepika Padukone In Halter Neck

Deepika Padukone stunned in a body-hugging copper-red halter neck top featuring a stylish wrapped effect at the neckline. She paired it with loose-fit denim and accessorised with statement drop earrings simple, chic, and impactful.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK