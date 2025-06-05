Sexy Halter Neck Is Back In Vogue! Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor To Janhvi Kapoor: Times When These Actresses Slayed In Style - In Pics
Top 7 Actresses Who Slayed in Halter Neck Outfits: From vibrant prints to sleek solids, here’s a look at five actresses who absolutely slayed in halter neck ensembles.
Sexy Halter Neck Is Back In Vogue!
Bollywood actresses have often doled out bold and sassy fashion choices. Be it bodycons, gowns or halter necks - our leading ladies have aced the style game. From tops to blouses, here’s a look at 7 actresses who absolutely slayed in halter neck ensembles.
Sara Ali Khan In Halter Neck
Sara Ali Khan rocked her sexy halter neck gown with a slit. The black dress looks dazzling on her, giving major fashion goals.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a striking statement in a bright red ribbed halter top with a knotted neckline and full sleeves. She paired it with wide-legged pink pants, creating a head-turning, bold color-blocked outfit.
Medha Shankr
Medha Shankr oozed elegance in a black halter neck top, adorned with a center bow and a bold knot detail at the back. She styled it with high-waisted white shorts and sleek heels. With her hair in a messy bun and a radiant dewy glow, Medha struck the perfect balance between edgy and elegant.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani kept it effortlessly breezy in a red and white checked halter neck top, teamed with stitched denim bottoms. Her look was relaxed yet flattering, elevated by golden statement earrings and glowing glam makeup.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor has stunned in halter neck outfits on many occasions. Once she stepped out in a gorgeous ivory saree with a sexy halter blouse.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor brought tropical energy in a neon yellow halter neck blouse that accentuated her toned waist and shoulders. A sleek bun and silver rings completed her fresh, youthful look.
Deepika Padukone In Halter Neck
Deepika Padukone stunned in a body-hugging copper-red halter neck top featuring a stylish wrapped effect at the neckline. She paired it with loose-fit denim and accessorised with statement drop earrings simple, chic, and impactful.
Trending Photos