Shah Bano Case And Haq: Shah Bano Was 60 During The Legal Battle — What Are The Differences Between Yami Gautam Starrer And The Real Case?
Yami Gautam’s OTT release Haq has been receiving praise for spotlighting a landmark moment in India’s legal history. As viewers revisit the story, many are curious about how closely the film mirrors the real-life Shah Bano case, one of the most consequential judgments in Indian constitutional law.
Family Background
Film: Yami Gautam plays Shazia Bano, the daughter of a maulvi, portrayed as deeply religious and well-versed in the Quran.
Reality: Shah Bano was the daughter of a police constable, not a religious scholar.
The filmmakers reportedly altered this detail to justify the character’s theological debates with religious leaders on screen.
Maintenance Amount
Film: Mentions a monthly maintenance of Rs 400.
Reality: Shah Bano was awarded around Rs 200 per month.
Age And Children
Film: Shazia Bano is shown as a younger woman with three children.
Reality: Shah Bano was 60 years old and had five children during the legal battle.
Timeline
Film: Set in 1967.
Reality: Shah Bano’s marriage took place in 1932, and the case unfolded in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Courtroom Presence
Film: Shazia Bano actively participates in courtroom arguments.
Reality: Shah Bano had limited courtroom presence; the case was largely argued by lawyers.
Why the Shah Bano Case Mattered
The judgment raised fundamental questions about:
The balance between religion and secular law
The rights of divorced Muslim women
The role of the Indian state as a secular authority
It also became central to later debates on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and reforms in Muslim personal law.
After the Verdict: Political and Social Fallout
The ruling triggered massive political and religious backlash, with several Muslim organisations claiming it interfered with Islamic law.
Under pressure, the Rajiv Gandhi-led government enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, which effectively diluted the Supreme Court’s verdict by limiting maintenance largely to the iddat period.
Facing intense societal pressure, Shah Bano later announced that she would give up her maintenance claim, stating she did not wish to go against Shariat.
