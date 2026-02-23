Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Allu Arjun, Ram Charan: Meet Indian celebs who own swanky expensive private jets worth crores - In Pics
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Allu Arjun, Ram Charan: Indian celebs who own swanky expensive private jets worth crores.
Actors Who Own Swanky Private Jets
Actors Who Own Swanky Private Jets: Today, in this feature let's check out our top Pan-India actors who are proud owners of private jets worth crores. From Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi to Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra - these stars are proud owners of swanky private jets costing millions, as per media reports.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
The global icon owns a private jet that she often uses for travel with her husband, Nick Jonas.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
The legendary megastar reportedly owns a Bombardier Challenger 300, which he uses for personal and work-related travel, according to NDTV. Sr Bachchan’s jet is valued at around $25 million.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn
One of the first Bollywood actors to own a private jet for personal travel. His six-seater jet is reportedly worth Rs 84 crore.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
The Khiladi Kumar owns a private jet and uses it for family vacations and work-related travel. His private jet is reportedly worth around Rs 260 crore.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
The Greek god of Hindi cinema is a proud owner of a private jet worth crores which he uses for both personal and work-related travel.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
The superstar owns a Gulfstream G550, frequently used for family vacations and travel. His swanky jet is valued at around $61.5 million according to TOI.
Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi
The megastar also owns a luxurious private jet in addition to a whopping net worth.
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun
The Pushpa star owns a luxurious six-seater private jet, which he reportedly purchased after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy.
Ram Charan
Ram Charan
RRR fame star owns a Trujet, which he uses for his family outings, reportedly.
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Megastar Rajinikanth owns a private jet which he uses for personal and professional travel.
Nayanthara's Private jet
Nayanthara's Private jet
According to News18 report, this Lady Superstar owns a private jet which is uses for her professional engagements and family events.
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu
One of the highest-paid actors of South-India owns a private jet which he frequently uses for family vacations and professional commitments, as per Koimoi report.
Jr NTR's Private Jet
Jr NTR's Private Jet
Jr NTR also happens to be an avid automobile enthusiast. According to Koimoi.com, he owns a private jet valued at Rs 8 crore.
