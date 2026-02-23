Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Allu Arjun, Ram Charan: Meet Indian celebs who own swanky expensive private jets worth crores - In Pics

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to Allu Arjun, Ram Charan: Indian celebs who own swanky expensive private jets worth crores.

Updated:Feb 23, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
Actors Who Own Swanky Private Jets

Actors Who Own Swanky Private Jets

Actors Who Own Swanky Private Jets: Today, in this feature let's check out our top Pan-India actors who are proud owners of private jets worth crores. From Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi to Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra - these stars are proud owners of swanky private jets costing millions, as per media reports.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

The global icon owns a private jet that she often uses for travel with her husband, Nick Jonas. 

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary megastar reportedly owns a Bombardier Challenger 300, which he uses for personal and work-related travel, according to NDTV. Sr Bachchan’s jet is valued at around $25 million.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

One of the first Bollywood actors to own a private jet for personal travel. His six-seater jet is reportedly worth Rs 84 crore.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi Kumar owns a private jet and uses it for family vacations and work-related travel. His private jet is reportedly worth around Rs 260 crore. 

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek god of Hindi cinema is a proud owner of a private jet worth crores which he uses for both personal and work-related travel.    

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan 

The superstar owns a Gulfstream G550, frequently used for family vacations and travel. His  swanky jet is valued at around $61.5 million according to TOI. 

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi

The megastar also owns a luxurious private jet in addition to a whopping net worth.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa star owns a luxurious six-seater private jet, which he reportedly purchased after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan

Ram Charan

RRR fame star owns a Trujet, which he uses for his family outings, reportedly.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth owns a private jet which he uses for personal and professional travel.

Nayanthara's Private jet

Nayanthara's Private jet

Nayanthara's Private jet

According to News18 report, this Lady Superstar owns a private jet which is uses for her professional engagements and family events.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

One of the highest-paid actors of South-India owns a private jet which he frequently uses for family vacations and professional commitments, as per Koimoi report.

Jr NTR's Private Jet

Jr NTR's Private Jet

Jr NTR's Private Jet

Jr NTR also happens to be an avid automobile enthusiast. According to Koimoi.com, he owns a private jet valued at Rs 8 crore.

