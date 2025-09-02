3 / 8

The high and mighty Gauri Khan's exact fee is not known as she has not not made it public. However, according to Financial Express, reports from Interiors A to Z, Gauri’s basic consultation fee starts at Rs 6 lakh. Her residential design projects can cost anywhere between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 crore, reportedly.

According to NDTV report, for luxe villas, the cost is in range from Rs 3 crore to upwards of Rs 10 crore. Commercial projects, on the other hand, can range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 20 crore. Besides, Gauri Khan's bespoke furniture pieces are priced up to Rs 5 lakh.