Shah Rukh Khan's Interior Designer Wife Gauri Khan & Friend Sussanne Khan's Staggering Fee Revealed? Count In Crores Per Project - Report
photoDetails

Shah Rukh Khan's Interior Designer Wife Gauri Khan & Friend Sussanne Khan's Staggering Fee Revealed? Count In Crores Per Project - Report

Shah Rukh Khan's Interior Designer Wife Gauri Khan's Staggering Fee: So, let's figure out how much Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan are earning for designing luxury projects

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Gauri Khan-Sussanne Khan Charge THIS Much!

Gauri Khan-Sussanne Khan Charge THIS Much!

Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan are the high and mighty interior designers of Bollywood, shaping beautiful celebrity homes with exquisite artefacts, modern chic designs and all things love. Based on several media reports, buzz about their staggering charges per project is making waves on social media these days. So, let's figure out how much Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan are earning for designing luxury projects: 

Sussanne Khan's Fee For Designing Residences

Sussanne Khan's Fee For Designing Residences

In a recent interview with Zero1 Hustle by Zerodha, celebrated designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan shared how much does it cost to design a premium residences. "We charge a flat design fee per square foot. We don’t take commissions on what clients buy,” she revealed. “For a 2,000 sq. ft. apartment, depending on the client’s budget, location, and choice of materials, fees range from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 per sq. ft. I take 30% upfront before starting work and then create the design. Once they finalise it, I take money for the materials, and we do the work room by room.”

Gauri Khan's Staggering Fee

Gauri Khan's Staggering Fee

The high and mighty Gauri Khan's exact fee is not known as she has not not made it public. However, according to Financial Express, reports from Interiors A to Z, Gauri’s basic consultation fee starts at Rs 6 lakh. Her residential design projects can cost anywhere between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 5 crore, reportedly.

According to NDTV report, for luxe villas, the cost is in range from Rs 3 crore to upwards of Rs 10 crore. Commercial projects, on the other hand, can range from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 20 crore. Besides, Gauri Khan's bespoke furniture pieces are priced up to Rs 5 lakh.

Gauri Khan's Personal Life

Gauri Khan's Personal Life

Gauri Khan did her schooling at Loreto Convent School and completed high school at Modern School Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College with a B.A. (Hons.) in history. She also completed a six-month course in fashion design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology and learned tailoring due to her father's garment business. Gauri Khan has designed spaces for high-profile celebrities. In 2018, Gauri was named one of Fortune magazine's "50 Most Powerful Women". 

Gauri Khan's Interior Designing Career

Gauri Khan's Interior Designing Career

Gauri reportedly took up interior design as a hobby while renovating her Bandra bungalow, Mannat. The bungalow which has today become a tourist spot in Mumbai for SRK fans. In 2010, she professionally ventured into interior designing in partnership with interior designer and close friend Sussanne Khan to design exclusive interior projects together, joining forces for their first commercial project together in Vadodara. In 2011, Gauri partnered with Sussanne again to launch and introduce The Charcoal Project foundation in Mumbai.

The Design Cell By Gauri Khan

The Design Cell By Gauri Khan

Gauri launched her first concept store called The Design Cell located in Worli, Mumbai in early 2014. It houses furniture designed by Gauri herself as well as various other Indian designers. In 2016, Gauri was invited to show her designs at the prestigious Maison et Objet show in Paris. 

The Gauri Khan Designs

The Gauri Khan Designs

In August 2017, Gauri launched her design studio, the 'Gauri Khan Designs' in Juhu Mumbai. She has collaborated with various international artists including Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren for home accessories. 

Gauri Khan Designed Celeb Houses

Gauri Khan Designed Celeb Houses

Besides SRK's Mannat, Gauri Khan has designed homes for many celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez among others. She has also designed a space for Katrina Kaif.

