Shaka Laka Boom Boom Cast Then & Now: Kinshuk Vaidya To Hansika Motwani, Check Who Studied Mass Communication But Turned To Acting
Shaka Laka Boom Boom Cast Then & Now: Popular fantasy TV show written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya was a big hit during early 2000s among kids. Hitting back on the nostalgia, let's take a look at the cast of the show and find out about their educational background. Check out how they look now after 25 years.
Vishal Solanki as Sanju (2000-2001)
Vishal Solanki played the original lead role of Sanju in the early episodes (2000-2001) when it first aired on Doordarshan. Later, the role was taken over by Kinshuk Vaidya. He was also a part of the shows like Family No.1, Hukum Mere Aaka and Chhanchhan. He also featured in a movie titled Khoobsurat (1999) as a child artist.
Tushar Dalvi as Sanju’s Father
Seasoned TV actor Tushar Dalvi played Sanju's father in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. He has acted in several Marathi and Hindi films. He has also done roles in various Hindi television serials, like Kshitij Ye Nahi, Mrs Madhuri Dixit, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.[4] He has also appeared in episodes of a few Hindi television shows, such as Kanoon, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Lakhon Mein Ek.
According to IMDb, after completing his primary education from a Pune school, he joined the Ness Wadia College of Commerce, Arts and Science, University of Pune.
Reema Vohra as Sanjana
Reema Worah is known for playing Sanjana in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Later, she did Na Aana Is Des Laado, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Dil Diyaan Gallaan and Mehndi Wala Ghar. She has also played the lead in movies such as Murali Meets Meera and Manjunatha BA LLB.
Madhur Mittal as Tito
Madhur Mittal became a household name with playing 'Tito' in the TV serial Shaka Laka Boom Boom and his performance as Salim Malik in the film Slumdog Millionaire, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture of 2008 and for which he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
In 1997, Madhur won Boogie Woogie a popular reality-based dance show on television. He joined AVM High for his schooling and Madhur forayed into acting and dancing on stage in charity shows and events. He traveled the world performing in over 950 stage shows.
Kinshuk Vaidya as Sanju (2002–2004)
Kinshuk Vaidya is an actor known for Trigger, Shaka Laka Boom Boom (2000) and Parwana (2003). He kickstarted his career with characters like Prahlad and Dhruva. He then shifted to TV with notable roles in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Ek Rishta Partnership Ka. After completing his studies, Kinshuk then featured in Ek Rishta Bhartiya Ka. He also played a key role in the show Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki and in the series Radha Krishna.
He also featured in Ajay Devgn film Raju Chacha in (2000). He studied in Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyalaya, Mumbai and went to Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Management and later to Mithibai College, Mumbai. Reportedly, he studied Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM).
Hansika Motwani as Karuna/Shona
Pan-India actress Hansika Motwani began her career as a child actor in Hindi films, and later went on to appear in lead roles in Telugu films, including Desamuduru (2007), Kantri (2008) and Maska (2009). She started her career in Tamil cinema and then appeared in many successful projects including Engeyum Kadhal (2011), Velayudham (2011), Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012), Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru (2013), Singam II (2013) and Aranmanai (2014). She has also acted in the Malayalam film Villain (2017).
After Shaka Laka Boom Book, she did Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and appeared as one of the children in Koi... Mil Gaya.
She received her education at the Podar International School and the International Curriculum School, Santacruz both located in Mumbai.
Adnan JP as Jagoo
He made is debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom and featured in the show Shararat as a child artist in 2003. He has now moved to Dubai and works in an advertising agency, as per BuzzFeed report.
Aditya Kapadia as Jhumru
Actor Aditya Kapadia is known for his acting in television serial Just Mohabbat and also in Hindi and Gujarati films. He made his TV debut with Idhar Udhar and Just Mohabbat as a child artist. After that he also played as a child in the Bollywood film Jaanwar. He starred in TV shows including Shaka Laka Boom Boom as Jhumru, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Adaalat among others.
Aditya Kapadia was born and brought up in Mumbai. He was last seen in Code Red.
