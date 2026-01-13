Shaka Laka Boom Boom Cast Then & Now: Kinshuk Vaidya To Hansika Motwani, Check Who Studied Mass Communication But Turned To Acting

3 / 9

Seasoned TV actor Tushar Dalvi played Sanju's father in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. He has acted in several Marathi and Hindi films. He has also done roles in various Hindi television serials, like Kshitij Ye Nahi, Mrs Madhuri Dixit, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi, and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.[4] He has also appeared in episodes of a few Hindi television shows, such as Kanoon, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Lakhon Mein Ek.

According to IMDb, after completing his primary education from a Pune school, he joined the Ness Wadia College of Commerce, Arts and Science, University of Pune.