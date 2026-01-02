Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges: Peyush Bansal, Kunal Bahl, Amit Jain; Full List Of Judges—Who Is The Richest Shark And Who Studied Abroad
Shark Tank India 5: When and Where to Watch
Shark Tank India Season 5 is slated to premiere on January 5, 2026. The new season will air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV.
Who Are the Sharks?
The original line-up of ‘Sharks’ includes Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, and Amit Jain, while also introducing fresh faces.
Aman Gupta: Net Worth and Education
One of the most favourite judges of Shark Tank India is back. Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt. According to The Indian Express, Gupta’s estimated net worth is around Rs 720 crore.
Gupta has strong academic credentials, including a B.Com (Hons) from Delhi University, a CA degree from ICAI, and dual MBAs from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Finance and Strategy and Kellogg School of Management in General Management and Marketing.
Namita Thapar: Net Worth and Education
Namita Thapar is also claiming her seat back on the Sharks’ panel. The Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 640 crore.
Namita Thapar holds a B.Com degree from Pune University, is a Chartered Accountant (CA) from ICAI, and has an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
Vineeta Singh: Net Worth and Education
Another popular face on the show, Vineeta Singh is the co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics. Her reported net worth is close to Rs 300 crore.
Vineeta Singh completed her undergraduate studies with a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and went on to earn an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.
Trending Photos