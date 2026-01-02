Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges: Peyush Bansal, Kunal Bahl, Amit Jain; Full List Of Judges—Who Is The Richest Shark And Who Studied Abroad

3 / 5

One of the most favourite judges of Shark Tank India is back. Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt. According to The Indian Express, Gupta’s estimated net worth is around Rs 720 crore.

Gupta has strong academic credentials, including a B.Com (Hons) from Delhi University, a CA degree from ICAI, and dual MBAs from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Finance and Strategy and Kellogg School of Management in General Management and Marketing.