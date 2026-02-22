Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine marriage: Inside Gabbar's first marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee, Divorce reason and child ownership fiasco

6 / 7

In a recent interview with ANI, Dhawan revealed he has been blocked from all virtual communication with his son Zoravar, now 11 years old.

"I want him to be happy and healthy. I still message him every three or four days, even though I am blocked. I don't expect him to read them. I don't mind if he doesn't read them—it is my job to reach out. I will keep doing it," ANI quoted Dhawan as saying.

"It has been two years since I have seen my son, one year since I last spoke to him. It has been difficult, but you learn to live with it. I miss him and speak to him spiritually... I feel through affirmations that I am conversing with him every day, hugging him. I put my energy into it spiritually. It is the only way I can bring back my son," Dhawan told ANI.

"I already feel that I am with him, speaking to him, playing with him. When I sit for my meditation, I visualise those things," he added.