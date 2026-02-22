Advertisement
NewsPhotosShikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine marriage: Inside Gabbar's first marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee, Divorce reason and child ownership fiasco
photoDetails

Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine marriage: Inside Gabbar's first marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee, Divorce reason and child ownership fiasco

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on February 21. The couple, who had been dating for over a year, made their relationship public in May 2025 and announced their engagement on Instagram on January 12, raising expectations for their wedding among fans.

Updated:Feb 22, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Marriage

Shikhar Dhawan Marriage

Shikhar Dhawan recently married Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on February 21, marking his second marriage.

 

Dhawan's First Wife

Dhawan's First Wife

Dhawan was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee in October 2012 after connecting on Facebook, despite a 10-year age gap, and they developed a strong bond over time.

 

Ayesha Mukherjee Past Marriage

Ayesha Mukherjee Past Marriage

Before marrying Dhawan, Ayesha Mukherjee was married to an Australian businessman and had two daughters, Aliyah and Rhea, from that marriage.

 

Children & Divorce

Children & Divorce

Dhawan and Ayesha welcomed their son, Zoravar, in 2014. The couple faced challenges over the years and eventually divorced in 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

 

Property Dispute

Property Dispute

As per Bollywood Shaadis, according to a Bar and Bench report, Dhawan claimed that Ayesha demanded 99% ownership of three properties he had purchased in Australia and also sought co-ownership of his other assets.

 

Blocked from Son

Blocked from Son

In a recent interview with ANI, Dhawan revealed he has been blocked from all virtual communication with his son Zoravar, now 11 years old.

 

"I want him to be happy and healthy. I still message him every three or four days, even though I am blocked. I don't expect him to read them. I don't mind if he doesn't read them—it is my job to reach out. I will keep doing it," ANI quoted Dhawan as saying.

"It has been two years since I have seen my son, one year since I last spoke to him. It has been difficult, but you learn to live with it. I miss him and speak to him spiritually... I feel through affirmations that I am conversing with him every day, hugging him. I put my energy into it spiritually. It is the only way I can bring back my son," Dhawan told ANI.

"I already feel that I am with him, speaking to him, playing with him. When I sit for my meditation, I visualise those things," he added.

New Beginning

New Beginning

With his divorce behind him, Dhawan has now embarked on a new chapter with Sophie Shine, their engagement and private wedding ceremony generating excitement among fans.

(All Images: Instagram/X)

