Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt To Nimrat Kaur: 10 Bollywood Actresses Who Are Yoga Enthusiasts
Deepika Padukone
Deepika turns to yoga as a grounding force — a practice that offered light during her battle with depression. For her, yoga is not just physical; it’s mental and emotional realignment. The calm in her eyes, the poise in her demeanor, and the clarity in her choices all reflect the deep inner work she continues to nurture through yoga.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
A powerhouse of elegance and endurance, Kareena swears by yoga for her physical and emotional well-being. Whether it’s 108 Surya Namaskars or mindful stretches between film shoots, yoga has helped her through motherhood and stardom alike. Regal yet relatable, her wellness routine inspires millions to move with purpose and grace.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
One of the first mainstream actresses to champion yoga publicly, Shilpa has turned her personal practice into a national movement. Her DVDs, apps, and online sessions introduced an entire generation to pranayama, power yoga, and mindful eating. Her strength, flexibility, and youthful glow are all reflections of years of dedicated practice.
Malaika Arora
Malaika is the gold standard when it comes to yoga-inspired wellness. A true advocate of holistic living, she seamlessly blends fitness with mindfulness — from aerial yoga to Ashtanga. Through her wellness platform, she has encouraged countless fans to embrace yoga not just for looks, but for longevity and lifestyle.
Kubbra Sait
Bold, unfiltered, and deeply intuitive — Kubbra channels her vibrant spirit into her yoga practice. She credits yoga and breathwork for helping her manage anxiety, pressure, and self-exploration. A regular on the mat, she shares her journey openly on Instagram — raw, real, and rooted. For Kubbra, yoga is not just fitness — it’s emotional strength in motion.
Jacqueline Fernandez
For Jacqueline, yoga is a joyful celebration of movement. Known for her infectious energy and dancer’s grace, she often blends yoga with acrobatics and animal flow. Her social media is filled with upside-down smiles and spontaneous flows, reflecting her commitment to body positivity, flexibility, and inner balance.
Esha Gupta
Esha approaches yoga with discipline and devotion. Her lean frame and glowing skin may grab attention, but it’s her stillness and strength within each posture that truly stand out. For her, yoga is a sacred space — a tool to tune out the noise and reconnect with herself, both mentally and spiritually.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is an avid practitioner of yoga. Though she likes to mix strength training with gym workouts, she often indulges in healthy yoga sessions, prioritizing flexibility and movement. Very often, the actress keeps her yoga sessions quiet and calm, but on the other hand, she also creates a splash with music.
Alaya F
When it comes to yoga and fitness, Alaya F enjoys a fanbase of her own. Known for her dedication to fitness and yoga, the actress often treats her audience to full peeks into her yoga sessions, showcasing flexibility and her ability to master challenging poses. From headstands to various asanas, Alaya F has not only impressed everyone with her yoga skills but has also proven to be the fittest young actress of her generation.
