Shocking But True! 7 Famous Celebrities Who Re-Married Their Ex-Spouses: 2 Indian Names Will Leave You Surprised - In Pics

Famous Celebrities Who Re-Married Their Ex-Spouses: In this feature today, we shall scroll through the personal highs and lows of a few famous celebrities who first married, broke-up and then re-married their exes. Yes, shocking but true. In fact, 2 well-known Bollywood names also feature in the compilation. Take a look here:
Elizabeth Taylor & Richard Burton
The Hollywood couple met on the sets of 'Cleopatra' and the rest as they say was history. The duo was known for their romance. They married twice, divorcing and then remarrying each other within a year.
Sanjay Gupta
Famous Bollywood filmmaker remarried his first wife, Anuradha, five years after their initial separation.
Pamela Anderson & Rick Salomon
The Hollywood hottie and poker player married, divorced, remarried, and separated again, but she has previously stated their marriage is 'real'.
Natalie Wood & Robert Wagner
The famous legendary celebs married, divorced, and then remarried each other later in life.
Melanie Griffith & Don Johnson
The Working Girl star and the Miami Vice actor were married, divorced, and then remarried each other years later.
Annu Kapoor
Well-known actor and television host remarried his first wife, Anupama (Pami), after they had both married other people and divorced again.
Jean-Claude Van Damme & Gladys Portugues
The Hollywood action star and bodybuilder divorced, remarried, and have stayed together since their second wedding.
