Shreya Ghoshal's Journey To Success: From Middle-Class Family To Singing Songs In Over 20 Languages; Check Her Net Worth And List Of Awards
Shreya Ghoshal is one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, known for her melodious voice and versatility across multiple languages. With a career spanning over two decades, she has mesmerized audiences with her soulful renditions in Bollywood, regional cinema, and independent music.
Shreya Ghoshal's Journey To Success
From classical compositions to peppy chartbusters, her exceptional vocal prowess has earned her numerous awards, including multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. A true icon of the Indian music industry, Shreya continues to be a favorite among music lovers worldwide.
Early Life
Shreya Ghoshal was born on March 12, 1984, in Murshidabad, West Bengal, and started singing at the young age of four. Reports suggest that she comes from a middle-class background; her father, Bishwajit Ghoshal, works as an electrical engineer for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, while her mother, Sarmistha Ghoshal, holds a postgraduate degree in literature.
First Break
At 16, Shreya participated in the reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (2000), where she won the award of Best Female Singer.
Bollywood Debut
Shreya's Bollywood debut was with the song 'Ganraj Rangi Nachato' in the film Aetbaar in 2004.
Rise To Fame Song
Her breakthrough song 'Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai' from 2003 film "Jism" brought her widespread recognition.
Awards and Accolades
She has won numerous awards, including 6 National Film Awards, 9 Filmfare Awards, and 12 South Filmfare Awards.
Language Versatility
She has sung in over 20 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
Fairy Tale Wedding
She got married with her childhood sweetheart, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, on February 5, 2015, in a traditional Bengali ceremony.
Recent Hits
Shreya's recent notable songs include Ghoomar from Padmaavat (2018), Soodaana from Pushpa 2 (2024), and NaaNaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer (2025).
Collaborations And Tours
She has collaborated with international artists like Tayc for a song, Yimmy Yimmy, and has performed in numerous concerts and tours worldwide.
Net Worth
According to News 18 reported, Shreya Ghoshal has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 240 crore, earned through her successful career as a singer and music composer.
