Shreya Ghoshal's Journey To Success: From Middle-Class Family To Singing Songs In Over 20 Languages; Check Her Net Worth And List Of Awards
photoDetails

Shreya Ghoshal's Journey To Success: From Middle-Class Family To Singing Songs In Over 20 Languages; Check Her Net Worth And List Of Awards

Shreya Ghoshal is one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, known for her melodious voice and versatility across multiple languages. With a career spanning over two decades, she has mesmerized audiences with her soulful renditions in Bollywood, regional cinema, and independent music. 

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
Shreya Ghoshal's Journey To Success

1/11
Shreya Ghoshal's Journey To Success

From classical compositions to peppy chartbusters, her exceptional vocal prowess has earned her numerous awards, including multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. A true icon of the Indian music industry, Shreya continues to be a favorite among music lovers worldwide.

 

Early Life

2/11
Early Life

Shreya Ghoshal was born on March 12, 1984, in Murshidabad, West Bengal, and started singing at the young age of four. Reports suggest that she comes from a middle-class background; her father, Bishwajit Ghoshal, works as an electrical engineer for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, while her mother, Sarmistha Ghoshal, holds a postgraduate degree in literature.

 

First Break

3/11
First Break

At 16, Shreya participated in the reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (2000), where she won the award of Best Female Singer.

 

Bollywood Debut

4/11
Bollywood Debut

Shreya's Bollywood debut was with the song 'Ganraj Rangi Nachato' in the film Aetbaar in 2004.

 

Rise To Fame Song

5/11
Rise To Fame Song

Her breakthrough song 'Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai' from 2003 film "Jism" brought her widespread recognition.

 

Awards and Accolades

6/11
Awards and Accolades

She has won numerous awards, including 6 National Film Awards, 9 Filmfare Awards, and 12 South Filmfare Awards.

 

Language Versatility

7/11
Language Versatility

She has sung in over 20 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

 

Fairy Tale Wedding

8/11
Fairy Tale Wedding

She got married with her childhood sweetheart, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, on February 5, 2015, in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

 

Recent Hits

9/11
Recent Hits

Shreya's recent notable songs include Ghoomar from Padmaavat (2018), Soodaana from Pushpa 2 (2024), and NaaNaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer (2025).

 

Collaborations And Tours

10/11
Collaborations And Tours

She has collaborated with international artists like Tayc for a song, Yimmy Yimmy, and has performed in numerous concerts and tours worldwide.

 

Net Worth

11/11
Net Worth

According to News 18 reported, Shreya Ghoshal has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 240 crore, earned through her successful career as a singer and music composer. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK