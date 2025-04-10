Siblings Day 2025: 7 Rare Childhood Pictures Of B-Town's Cutest Duos You Can't Miss
Siblings Day 2025: Celebrate this special day by raiding the memory lane of Bollywood’s sibling duos, the childhood photos do not disappoint. Whether it's toothy grins, twinning outfits, or sleepy hugs, these celeb duos remind us that behind every star is a sibling who's seen it all—tantrums, triumphs and everything in between. Here are some of the cutest and unseen childhood pics of Bollywood's sibling duos to make you droll over. Take a look!
Khushi - Janhvi Kapoor
This adorable sibling duo knows how to make heads turn not just with their glam looks, but with the sweetest childhood throwbacks. Whether it's birthday posts or playful teasing, Khushi and Janhvi’s moments are a reminder of that unbreakable sister bond. This particular throwback? A trip down memory lane that perfectly captures how big sisters are not just the more loved ones… but the ones who always have our back.
Aryan - Suhana Khan
This Bollywood sibling duo always turns heads whether they're spotted at parties or just out and about. Aryan, who's gearing up for his directorial debut, and Suhana, set to share the screen with dad Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in King, are truly a power pair in the making. But it’s this candid throwback of Aryan and Suhana that steals the show and too cute to be real.
Shanaya And Jahaan Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor was just a giggly big sis posing with her chubby-cheeked baby brother, Jahaan. From crooked smiles to candid cuddles, their childhood photos are pure gold and cherish ones.
Kareena And Karisma Kapoor
This sibling duo is everyone's favourite Kareena and Karisma have always been the OG stylish sisters, scroll back in time, and you’ll find baby Bebo hanging onto Lolo’s every step. Whether it was dance rehearsals or family functions, these two were inseparable and ridiculously cute.
Alia And Shaheen Bhatt
Alia aka Aloo always been the goofy younger sister to Shaheen. Childhood photos of the Bhatt sisters capture the purest form of love, Alia clutching onto Shaheen like her anchor. Their bond today? Just as strong, with a lot more heartfelt support and midnight talks.
Ananya And Rysa Panday
Ananya may be ruling the red carpets, but little Rysa has always been the star of her world. Their throwback photos are pure scrapbook gold — matching outfits, goofy expressions, and sister secrets we'd love to decode. Rysa's the calm to Ananya's sparkle, the yin to her glam. Ananya often shares their childhood moments on social media and fans simply can't keep calm over this Tinseltown duo's adorable flashbacks.
Sara And Ibrahim Ali Khan
This is a duo that can make us laugh with every throwback pic, it's Sara and Ibrahim! Baby Sara with her cute headbands and Ibrahim with that cheeky grin? Total adorbs overload. They've grown up to be just as hilarious, and their sibling banter has now become a full-blown internet conversation. Sara and Ibrahim's fun-filled exchanges often go viral on social media.
(All Images: Instagram)
