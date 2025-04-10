1 / 7

This adorable sibling duo knows how to make heads turn not just with their glam looks, but with the sweetest childhood throwbacks. Whether it's birthday posts or playful teasing, Khushi and Janhvi’s moments are a reminder of that unbreakable sister bond. This particular throwback? A trip down memory lane that perfectly captures how big sisters are not just the more loved ones… but the ones who always have our back.