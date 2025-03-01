Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2865978https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/sikandar-teaser-5-power-packed-dialogues-that-elevate-salman-khan-s-mass-appeal-2865978
NewsPhotosSikandar Teaser: 5 Power-Packed Dialogues That Elevate Salman Khan’s Mass Appeal! Sikandar Teaser: 5 Power-Packed Dialogues That Elevate Salman Khan’s Mass Appeal!
photoDetails

Sikandar Teaser: 5 Power-Packed Dialogues That Elevate Salman Khan’s Mass Appeal!

Here's a glimpse at five power packed dialogues by Salman Khan that heightening the anticipation for Sikandar. 
Updated:Mar 01, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
Follow Us

About Sikandar

1/7
About Sikandar

Sikandar is one of the most anticipated films of the year, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises a thrilling cinematic experience. S. Thirunavukkarasu’s stunning cinematography brings the visuals to life, while Kevin Kumar’s high-energy action choreography raises the stakes. Adding to the film’s intensity, Pritam’s powerful soundtrack and Santosh Narayanan’s gripping background score amplify the excitement ahead of its release. 

Follow Us

You Are Quite Popular Among Your Enemies

2/7
You Are Quite Popular Among Your Enemies

This power-packed dialogue from the Sikandar trailer comes in a gripping moment when Rashmika Mandanna questions Salman Khan. It speaks volumes about his character's dominance, hinting that he’s not just feared but also widely recognized in the world of his adversaries. This line perfectly sets the tone for the high-stakes action and intense rivalries that will unfold in the film.

Follow Us

IPS ka exam dekar police ban jaunga, aur bina koi exam diye neta

3/7
IPS ka exam dekar police ban jaunga, aur bina koi exam diye neta

This powerful line solidifies his image as a man who bows to no one. It’s the kind of dialogue that convinces you he can take on anything—be it dismantling corruption or emerging as the ultimate savior.

Follow Us

"Dadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha, dada ne Sanjay aur praja ne 'Raja Sahaab

4/7

This dialogue perfectly aligns with Salman Khan's commanding presence in the teaser. It not only reveals his character’s backstory but also hints at the intense clashes to come. Its placement adds a sense of legacy, setting the stage for the battles ahead.

Follow Us

Insaaf nahi saaf karne aaya hoon

5/7
Insaaf nahi saaf karne aaya hoon

As the teaser shifts to Salman Khan in full action mode, this powerful line is delivered with gripping intensity. The visuals of him taking down enemies one by one, combined with the dialogue, make it clear—Sikandar isn’t here to follow the rules; he’s here to serve justice on his own terms.

Follow Us

Kaayde mein raho, faayde mein rahoge, warna shamshan ya kabristaan mein rahoge

6/7
Kaayde mein raho, faayde mein rahoge, warna shamshan ya kabristaan mein rahoge

As this dialogue lands, the teaser showcases a tense standoff between Salman Khan and his enemies. He’s more than just a fighter—he thrives by the law of the jungle, where survival comes at a cost. Placed at a crucial moment, this line raises the stakes, reinforcing that in his world, it’s his rules or nothing.

Follow Us

Sikandar Teaser Breaks Internet

7/7
Sikandar Teaser Breaks Internet

The Sikandar teaser has set the internet ablaze, racking up 65 million views and skyrocketing anticipation for its grand Eid release. Packed with high-octane action, intense drama, and sizzling romance, the film promises an unforgettable experience. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the trailer of the Salman Khan starrer.

Follow Us
Sikandar teaserSalman KhanSikandarrashmika mandannaentertainment news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
singapore travel
10 Unforgettable And Must-Try Experiences To Capture The True Essence Of Singapore
camera icon8
title
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's Zelenskyy In Lime Light After Trump Spat: One of The Lowest Paid President Started His Career As TV Star; Now Has Net Worth Of....
camera icon11
title
Top 10 Wealthiest Countries By GDP Per Capita In 2025; Singapore Ranks At 2nd, Qatar At 5th; Guess India’s Surprising Rank
camera icon11
title
Beautiful Forests Of India
Explore 9 Of The Most Beautiful Forests In India, Known For Their Vibrant And Stunning Flowers
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 3-9: Feelings Run High In Your Mind
NEWS ON ONE CLICK