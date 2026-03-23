Smriti Irani @50: From no car or house to highest-paid TV actress in India, plush bungalow & net worth in crores - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star's success journey
Smriti Irani turns 50: A look at Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star's success journey - from no house or car to staggering fee and luxe lifestyle.
Smriti Irani turns 50
Smriti Irani turns 50: On the occasion of actress-politician Smriti Irani's milestone birthday, we thought of boarding the nostalgia train. The OG telly diva's journey from modelling, television to politics. As she celebrates her birthday today, let's take a look at her inspiring journey over these years:
(Pic Courtesy: TV show still/Instagram)
Meet Smriti Irani, the model
Meet Smriti Irani, the model
Smriti Irani participated in the Miss India beauty pageant in 1998. She was one of the participants who couldn't reach the top 9, along with TV actress Gauri Pradhan Tejwani. Interestingly, she also featured in Mika Singh's famous 1998 music video 'Boliyan' from the famous album 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag'.
Smriti Irani's TV career
Smriti Irani's TV career
In 2000, Smriti Irani made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in the Kavita serial on DD metro. But it was with Balaji Temefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor which earned her massive stardom. She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.
Smriti Irani's big political move
Smriti Irani's big political move
Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. She became the vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004. Smriti is an MP from the Amethi constituency and won Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
She previously served as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs, with her tenure in these roles primarily spanning from 2019 to 2024.
Smriti Irani's personal life
Smriti Irani's personal life
Smriti Irani got married to Zubin Irani in January 2001. The couple has a son named Zohr and a daughter Zoish together. Zubin also has a daughter named Shanelle from his first marriage with Mona Irani - a coordinator and former beauty contestant.
Smriti Irani's net worth
Smriti Irani's net worth
The actress-turned-politician opened up about her wealth in an affidavit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. As per the affidavit, her family's wealth stands at Rs. 17 crore.
She owns a bungalow in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh which is spread on a sprawling 15,000 sq ft plot in Medan Mawai village, reportedly. It was widely reported that the actress performed a griha pravesh ceremony back in 2024.
The impact of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
The impact of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
In an interview with Aaj Tak in 2025, Smriti Irani opened up on her early TV days. About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi she said: "From 2000 to 2008, our team redefined television in a completely new way. Back then, no one used to watch TV at 10:30 p.m. Women producing television series weren’t common, and it was also rare for female actors to be the central narrators and the core focus of any show. Establishing all these things was a landmark in itself, a unique chapter of our lives."
She further recalled, "I still remember when we first started working on the show; we were about 120–150 people. None of us owned a house or a car. We all laid the financial foundation of our lives through Kyunki. People may watch us on screen, but many don’t realise how many households keep their stoves burning simply because someone switches on the television."
When Smriti Irani earned Rs 1800 per day
When Smriti Irani earned Rs 1800 per day
In a conversation with Curly Tales, Smriti Irani once shared that her per-day salary on the show and recalled how she was living in extremely difficult financial circumstances at that time. “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi didn’t happen because of personality. In the office of Ekta Kapoor, an astrologer saw Smriti from afar and asked them to stop her", she said.
“The astrologer’s name was Janardhan, and he said I would become a big star, I had gone there to sign a contract where I was going to play the role of someone’s sister,” Smriti said and added that she didn’t know Ekta was sitting behind a curtain with the pandit and he told Ekta “if you work with her, she is going to be a big face in the country. The minute the astrologer finished his sentence Ekta immediately came and asked her “What was I signing”, she added. As per the contract, she was getting paid around Rs 1200-1300 per day, Smriti revealed.
“At that time I was doing a cleaner’s job at McDonald’s where I was getting paid Rs 1800 a month. So getting Rs 1200 a day was much better,” the BJP leader said.
Smriti remembered that as soon as Ekta Kapoor noticed what she was signing, she tore that contract, and decided to cast her as Tulsi Virani for Rs 1800 per day. For the actor-turned-politician, this was a significant moment, as she was getting a month’s salary for one day’s work.
Meet highest paid Indian TV actress
Meet highest paid Indian TV actress
According to India Forums and several other entertainment portals, the rumour is abuzz that Smriti Irani has been offered Rs 14 lakh per day for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The amount has not been officially confirmed. The makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot version reportedly followed a strict no-phone policy and limited access on sets amid grand launch of the show.
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