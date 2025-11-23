Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Star Couple's Massive Combined Fortune Revealed; Check Their Source Of Earnings From Cricket, Music And...
Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s love story, which began back in 2019, has largely stayed away from the public eye. For years, the couple maintained a low profile, choosing to keep their relationship private until October 2025, when Palash finally hinted at their union by teasing that Smriti would soon become the “daughter-in-law of Indore.” Their wedding, highly anticipated by fans across cricket and entertainment, was set to take place on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra.
Here’s a breakdown of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s individual earnings:
Wedding Postponed
Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding, scheduled for November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra, was postponed due to a sudden medical emergency involving Smriti’s father.
Smriti’s Cricket Earnings
Smriti holds a BCCI Grade A contract worth Rs 50 lakh annually, along with match fees of Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh, as per a report by Times of India.
Net Worth of Smriti Mandhana
Including her BCCI contract, match fees, endorsements, and Women’s Premier League income, her net worth is estimated at around Rs 34 crore, as per the same report.
WPL Salary
During the inaugural WPL auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru purchased her for Rs 3.4 crore per season, making her one of the highest-paid female cricketers globally, as per the same report.
Palash Muchhal’s Career
Palash, born in 1995 in Indore, has composed songs for films, TV, and independent music, with hits like “Party Toh Banti Hai,” “Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui,” and “Musafir.” He has also directed over 40 music videos and acted in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.
Palash’s Net Worth
His net worth is estimated between Rs 20 crore and Rs 41 crore, as per the same report, reflecting his success in music and filmmaking.
A High-Profile Couple
Together, Smriti and Palash have a combined net worth of ₹50–75 crore. The couple has been dating since 2019 but kept their relationship low-key until October 2025, when Palash hinted Smriti would soon be the “daughter-in-law of Indore.”
Trending Photos