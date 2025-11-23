photoDetails

Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s love story, which began back in 2019, has largely stayed away from the public eye. For years, the couple maintained a low profile, choosing to keep their relationship private until October 2025, when Palash finally hinted at their union by teasing that Smriti would soon become the “daughter-in-law of Indore.” Their wedding, highly anticipated by fans across cricket and entertainment, was set to take place on November 23, 2025, in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Here’s a breakdown of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s individual earnings: