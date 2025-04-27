Advertisement
Social Media Influencer Misha Agrawal’s Sudden Death Shocks Internet: All You Need To Know

Influencer Misha Agrawal has passed away at 24, just days before her birthday, leaving behind a legacy of creativity, entrepreneurship, and digital impact.

Updated:Apr 27, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Popular content creator and influencer Misha Agrawal has passed away just two days before her 25th birthday. She was 24. The announcement was made via a post on her official social media accounts on April 25, 2025. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Misha was born on April 26, 2000, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her schooling at Bishop Johnson School and College and later earned a Bachelor of Law degree.

Her sister, Ritu Agrawal, shared a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram on what would have been Misha's 25th birthday. In her story, she wrote, “Please don’t panic, you guys deserve this news—that’s why I updated. But right now, I’m not in a condition to illustrate.”

Following Ritu Agrawal, Misha's close friend Meenakshi Bherwani posted an emotional Instagram story expressing heartbreak over her loss. She noted Misha’s sudden online silence since April 4, adding, “She didn’t realize her life was bigger than whatever made her feel this way.” The message has led to online speculation about an alleged suicide, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

 

Misha’s solo Instagram posts were often targeted with hate comments, including remarks like “You don’t have good looks, please accept it,” and “Didi, gym jao first resolution."  

In addition to her online presence, Misha was the founder and CEO of Mish Cosmetics, a brand focused on addressing hair loss and promoting scalp health through modern haircare solutions.

Misha also launched 'The Misha Agrawal Show', blending stand-up comedy with everyday relatable humor. Her content typically covered comedy, lifestyle themes, and trending social topics.

Misha had a strong digital influence with over 354 thousand Instagram followers and more than 20 thousand subscribers on YouTube. Her untimely death has shocked her fans and fellow creators. (Image: @themishaagrawalshow/Instagram)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

