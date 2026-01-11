Advertisement
Somnath Swabhiman Parv: From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Celebrities Who Visited Somnath Temple—Know Its History Of Surviving Repeated Attacks
Somnath Swabhiman Parv: From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Celebrities Who Visited Somnath Temple—Know Its History Of Surviving Repeated Attacks

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being celebrated from January 8 to 11, marking 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion of the temple in 1026. In this feature, we take a look at the celebrities who have visited the iconic shrine and trace the history of one of Hinduism’s most sacred temples.
Updated:Jan 11, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
'Eternal Shrine'

'Eternal Shrine'

Located in Prabhas Patan, Gujarat, the Somnath Temple is believed to be the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Over the centuries, it has been destroyed and rebuilt multiple times, standing tall as a symbol of resilience and earning the name "Eternal Shrine."

 

Origin Of Somnath

Origin Of Somnath

It is said that Somnath's origins trace back thousands of years. According to legend, the Moon God, Chandra, worshipped Lord Shiva here to regain his radiance, which gave the temple its name—Somnath, meaning "Lord of the Moon." Its location at the Triveni Sangam, where the rivers Kapila, Hiran and Sarasvati meet the Arabian Sea, further adds to its sanctity.

 

(Source: X)

Survived Multiple Attacks

Survived Multiple Attacks

The Somnath Temple has witnessed several invasions over centuries. The first major attack dates back to 1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni raided the shrine after crossing the Thar Desert, looting its treasures and demolishing the sanctum. The temple was later rebuilt by King Bhima I and subsequently by Chaulukya ruler Kumarapala in 1169.

 

(Source: X)

Alauddin Khalji's Invasion

Alauddin Khalji's Invasion

In 1299 CE, Alauddin Khalji's army, led by Ulugh Khan, attacked the temple once again. The cycle of destruction continued in 1395 CE when Muzaffar Shah I of Gujarat targeted Somnath, and later in 1706 CE, when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb ordered its demolition. Despite repeated attempts to erase it, the temple endured.

(Source: X)

Rebuilding

Rebuilding

The temple was magnificently reconstructed in the 12th century by Chaulukya King Kumarapala, who sought to restore its former grandeur. After subsequent destruction, Mahipala I of the Chudasama dynasty once again undertook the restoration of the shrine in the 14th century.

(Source:X)

 

Modern Reconstruction

Modern Reconstruction

In 1951, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel led the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, re-establishing it as a powerful national symbol of resilience and pride.

(Source: X)

 

Celebrities Who Have Visited The Temple

Celebrities Who Have Visited The Temple

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Milind Soman and Juhi Chawla, have visited the Somnath Temple over the years.

Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar

Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar visited the Somnath Temple to seek blessings in connection with their film Samrat Prithviraj.

Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji visited Somnath to celebrate the box office success of their film Brahmastra.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta

Actor Preity Zinta visited the Somnath Temple in Gujarat in May 2023 with her mother. Sharing her spiritual experience on social media, she described it as a “magical” beginning to her pilgrimage to the 12 Jyotirlingas.

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has shared photos from her visits to the temple over the years, often accompanied by her husband, Zubin Irani.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon

Actor Raveena Tandon visited the Somnath Jyotirlinga Temple in January 2024 with her daughter, Rasha Thadani, sharing photos and videos of their visit, during which they performed puja.

 

Symbol of Resilience

Symbol of Resilience

Somnath is more than a place of worship; it stands as a powerful symbol of resilience and cultural identity. Celebrated in ancient texts, praised by poets, and revered by saints, the temple holds deep spiritual significance. According to belief, Lord Krishna visited Somnath before his death. Today, the shrine continues to attract millions of devotees from across the country.

(Image Source: Freepik)

