/Sonu Sood birthday special: His 7 best movies that are available on these OTT platforms

Sonu Sood's birthday special

Born on 30 July 1973, Sonu Sood is a celebrated actot, producer, model, humanitarian, and philanthropist who works predominantly in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. He is well known for his performances as the negative lead in most of his films. Sonu has won major humanitarian awards for his outstanding help extended during COVID-19 coronavirus. On his special day, let's take a look at his 7 best movies:

( Pic Courtsey: Movie still/Movie poster)