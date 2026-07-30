/Sonu Sood birthday special: His 7 best movies that are available on these OTT platforms

From Jodhaa Akbar to Simmba: 7 blockbuster Sonu Sood films you can watch on OTT
Born on 30 July 1973, Sonu Sood is a celebrated actot, producer, model, humanitarian, and philanthropist who works predominantly in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. He is well known for his performances as the negative lead in most of his films. Sonu has won major humanitarian awards for his outstanding help extended during COVID-19 coronavirus. On his special day, let's take a look at his 7 best movies:
( Pic Courtsey: Movie still/Movie poster)
It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. He was portrayed as Rajkumar Sujamal, the brave Rajput warrior and cousin of Jodhaa Bai. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.
It is an Indian Hindi-language action comedy film, directed by Anees Bazmee. Sonu plays the role of a very popular character Lakhan Singh, the king of the Australian underworld, who is a crime boss, with his ill father but, then he finds himself facing love and trouble. It is available on Amazon Prime Vide
It is a Telugu-language fantasy action film, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. He plays this powerful and evil antagonist character 'Pasupathy' who is Jejamma's Brother-in-Law and husband of Bhargavi. It is now available on Amazon Prime Video or Sun NXT.
This film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. He played the famous and fearsome villain role, Chhedi Singh opposite to Salman Khan. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
A Telugu-language action comedy film, directed by Srinu Vaitla and written by Vaitla, Kona Venkat, and Gopimohan. His Appearance as Nayak, a ruthless, high-profile mafia don and an underworld leader. He serves as the primary criminal antagonist hunted by the protagonist character, who is a fearless police officer named ACP G. Ajay Kumar who is played Mahesh Babu. You can watch this on Amazon Prime Video or Sun NXT.
It is an heist action comedy film directed by Farah Khan. He is know as the character Jagmohan "Jag" Prakash, who was first an Ex-army captain, and is know as clever hacker and part of the heist team. It is available on Netflix.
It is an action comedy film, directed by Rohit Shetty starring with Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan. He plays the role as the main corrupt antagonist Durva Ranade against Ranveer Singh. This is film is streaming on ZEE5, Apple TV, and JioTV.