/Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Full cast, characters and everything to know before watching

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk

He is the founding avenger and also a genius scientist, because of the exposure to gamma radiation, he transforms into a muscular, a green-skinned humanoid when enraged or agitated. He is now a professor in at Empire State University (ESU), teaching quantum mechanics, and their Parker turns to him for help regarding his evolving superpowers. In the Brand New Day we see him regressing to his uncontrollable, destructive "Savage Hulk" persona, and fans are super excited to see him.