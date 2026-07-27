/Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Full cast, characters and everything to know before watching

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo and other in pivotal role. This film is set to release in India on July 30, 2026. Here's all that you need to know about the film's cast, character, story line and more.
New Delhi: Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for Spider-Man: Brand New Day to hit screens. Here are the cast and their characters that'll be seen on screen.
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He is now former Avenger who received spider-like abilities after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Then in the previous film, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Dr. Strange's spell at the end of the film , the world forgets that Parker exists and he now focuses on protecting New York City from street-level crime anonymously.
She is a former classmate and ex-girlfriend of Parker attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with Ned Leeds, with whom she shares an apartment. In this film, MJ has got a new love interest in film, causing conflict feelings for Parker.
Sadie Sink's character is still a mystery as the Marvel Studios kept her character's identity a huge secret ahead of the film.
Parker's ex best friend who is also attending MIT along with MJ. He has creates an app called "Spidey Tracker" in the hopes of knowing who Spider-Man is to thank him for saving Ned and his classmates while they were in high school.
A vigilante who, follows the brutal murder of his family, and aims to fight the criminal underworld by all means necessary, no matter how lethal results are. The film follows Castle's role in the Disney+ television special The Punisher: One Last Kill (2026), which explores his "psychological state" going into Brand New Day.
He is head of the Department of Damage Control (DODC) who polices the superpowered individuals. Follows a breakout at the DODC facility, then Metzger enlists Spider-Man's help in dealing with an invisible threat that can only sense to his powers.
He is criminal who wears a suit of armor equipped with a mechanized scorpion-like tail. He was earlier captured by Spider-Man and got arrested in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).