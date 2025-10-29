Advertisement
Sridevi vs Srilatha: What Went Wrong Between The Sisters and How Their Bond Fell Apart After Their Mother's Death?
Sridevi vs Srilatha: What Went Wrong Between The Sisters and How Their Bond Fell Apart After Their Mother's Death?

Not many know that legendary actress Sridevi, who ruled both Bollywood and Tollywood, had a younger sister named Srilatha.
Updated:Oct 29, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Did You Know Sridevi Had a Sister?

1/7
Did You Know Sridevi Had a Sister?

Not many know that legendary actress Sridevi, who ruled both Bollywood and Tollywood, had a younger sister named Srilatha. The two once shared an unbreakable bond, but their relationship reportedly soured after their mother’s death  leading to one of the most talked-about family feuds in Bollywood.

 

Who Was Srilatha?

2/7
Who Was Srilatha?

Srilatha, Sridevi’s younger sister, once dreamt of following in her superstar sibling’s footsteps. During the 1970s, when Sridevi began her acting career, Srilatha was often seen accompanying her on film sets and attending award shows and industry events together. The sisters were inseparable in their early years.

 

Their Mother's Death

3/7
Their Mother’s Death

Their mother, Rajeshwari, passed away in 1996 following complications from a brain tumour surgery in New York. The operation, which took place in 1995, was meant to remove the tumour but led to serious medical complications.

 

Sridevi Allegedly Kept Money To Herself

4/7
Sridevi Allegedly Kept Money To Herself

According to reports, Sridevi kept the compensation money to herself, which led to tension between the sisters. Matters worsened when Sridevi allegedly transferred their mother’s property into her own name — something Srilatha strongly opposed.

 

 

Srilatha Takes Legal Action

5/7
Srilatha Takes Legal Action

Srilatha sued her sister, claiming that their mother was not in a sound state of mind when she signed the property transfer documents. As per reports, Srilatha eventually received ₹2 crore as her share, but the damage to their relationship was already done.

 

Did the Sisters Ever Reconcile?

6/7
Did the Sisters Ever Reconcile?

Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor, reportedly tried to reconcile the sisters for years. The relationship remained strained for over a decade until 2013, when Sridevi was honoured with the Padma Shri. On that occasion, Srilatha hosted a small family celebration, and reports suggested that the sisters had finally mended their bond.

 

After Sridevi's Death

7/7
After Sridevi’s Death

Following Sridevi’s sudden demise in 2018, reports noted that Srilatha was noticeably absent from the prayer meet held in Chennai, further fueling speculation that their relationship remained complicated until the end.

 

(All Images: X/IMDB)

