‘Stranger Things’ 5 Cast: What Are Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink And Jamie Campbell Bower Doing Next? Who Stars In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Maya Hawke has several high-profile projects lined up. She will appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence. Hawke is also part of the comedy One Night Only, helmed by Will Gluck, and the independent drama Wilder & Me, directed by Stephen Frears. One of her most ambitious roles yet includes Lucia, a biographical drama in which she portrays Lucia Joyce, the daughter of renowned writer James Joyce.