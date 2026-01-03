Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3002977https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/stranger-things-5-cast-what-are-millie-bobby-brown-sadie-sink-and-jamie-campbell-bower-doing-next-who-stars-in-spider-man-brand-new-day-3002977
NewsPhotos‘Stranger Things’ 5 Cast: What Are Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink And Jamie Campbell Bower Doing Next? Who Stars In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
photoDetails

‘Stranger Things’ 5 Cast: What Are Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink And Jamie Campbell Bower Doing Next? Who Stars In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

After nearly a decade of mystery, monsters, and nostalgia, Stranger Things has officially come to an end. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the sci-fi phenomenon concluded with its fifth and final season, which streamed on Netflix in multiple parts throughout late 2025. Volume 1 premiered on November 27, followed by Volume 2 on December 26, with the much-awaited series finale dropping on January 1, 2026.
Updated:Jan 03, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper)

1/5
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper)

Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to global fame as Eleven, has a packed schedule ahead. She will return as the titular character in Enola Holmes 3 and is also starring in the romantic comedy Just Picture It. On the television front, Brown will lead the upcoming Netflix thriller series Prism. 

 

Follow Us

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna)

2/5
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna)

After terrifying audiences as Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower is heading to Middle-earth. The actor has joined The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 as a series regular on Prime Video. Details about his role remain undisclosed, but expectations are high given his dramatic screen presence.

 

Follow Us

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)

3/5
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)

Gaten Matarazzo is set to headline an upcoming Hulu comedy centered around college life. In addition to playing the lead role, he will also serve as an executive producer, marking a significant step in his career behind the camera.

 

Follow Us

Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley)

4/5
Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley)

Maya Hawke has several high-profile projects lined up. She will appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence. Hawke is also part of the comedy One Night Only, helmed by Will Gluck, and the independent drama Wilder & Me, directed by Stephen Frears. One of her most ambitious roles yet includes Lucia, a biographical drama in which she portrays Lucia Joyce, the daughter of renowned writer James Joyce.

 

Follow Us

David Harbour (Jim Hopper)

5/5
David Harbour (Jim Hopper)

David Harbour is set to return to the Marvel universe in Avengers: Doomsday, reprising his role as Red Guardian. He will also star in the true-crime thriller Evil Genius, based on the infamous 2003 “pizza bomber” case in Pennsylvania. Additionally, Harbour will once again don the red suit in Violent Night 2, returning as the unconventional Santa Claus.

(All images: IMDB)

Follow Us
Stranger Things 5stranger things 5 caststranger things 5 cast updateMillie Bobby Brown
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
least corrupt country list
World's Least-Corrupt Country: This Nation Has CPI Of...; Which Are The Top 10 Countries? Check Full List
camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt To Open; No Place For Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
Ikkis
How Much Did Late Veteran Star Dharmendra Earn For His Role In War Drama ‘Ikkis’? Salaries Of Cast Revealed
camera icon7
title
KKR IPL 2026
IPL 2026: 3 Players Who Can Replace Mustafizur Rahman In KKR Squad
camera icon7
title
22nd PM-KISAN Instalment
PM-Kisan 22nd Installment: Why Some Farmers May Get Rs 4,000 Instead Of Rs 2,000 And What You Must Do To Qualify