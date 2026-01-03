‘Stranger Things’ 5 Cast: What Are Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink And Jamie Campbell Bower Doing Next? Who Stars In Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper)
Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to global fame as Eleven, has a packed schedule ahead. She will return as the titular character in Enola Holmes 3 and is also starring in the romantic comedy Just Picture It. On the television front, Brown will lead the upcoming Netflix thriller series Prism.
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna)
After terrifying audiences as Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower is heading to Middle-earth. The actor has joined The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 as a series regular on Prime Video. Details about his role remain undisclosed, but expectations are high given his dramatic screen presence.
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)
Gaten Matarazzo is set to headline an upcoming Hulu comedy centered around college life. In addition to playing the lead role, he will also serve as an executive producer, marking a significant step in his career behind the camera.
Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley)
Maya Hawke has several high-profile projects lined up. She will appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence. Hawke is also part of the comedy One Night Only, helmed by Will Gluck, and the independent drama Wilder & Me, directed by Stephen Frears. One of her most ambitious roles yet includes Lucia, a biographical drama in which she portrays Lucia Joyce, the daughter of renowned writer James Joyce.
David Harbour (Jim Hopper)
David Harbour is set to return to the Marvel universe in Avengers: Doomsday, reprising his role as Red Guardian. He will also star in the true-crime thriller Evil Genius, based on the infamous 2003 “pizza bomber” case in Pennsylvania. Additionally, Harbour will once again don the red suit in Violent Night 2, returning as the unconventional Santa Claus.
(All images: IMDB)
