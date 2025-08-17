Advertisement
Sunday OTT Watchlist For August 17, 2025: Top Picks On Netflix, Prime Video And More
Sunday OTT Watchlist For August 17, 2025: Top Picks On Netflix, Prime Video And More

Looking for your next binge-worthy watch? This curated list has everything. Whether you're into espionage, elite fashion, or supernatural twists, these titles on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioCinema/Hotstar promise to keep you hooked.
Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Sunday OTT Watchlist

Sunday OTT Watchlist

From dark thrillers to heartfelt romances and stylish anime, here are 7 must-watch picks across OTT platforms.

Gone Girl

Gone Girl

Platform: JioCinema

A gripping psychological thriller where a husband's world unravels after his wife mysteriously disappears, revealing chilling secrets.

Wednesday (Seasons 1 & 2)

Wednesday (Seasons 1 & 2)

Platform: Netflix

Jenna Ortega captivates as the iconic Wednesday Addams in this gothic, mystery-filled series blending humour, horror, and heart.

My Oxford Year

My Oxford Year

Platform: Netflix

A bright American student’s dream of Oxford turns into an emotional journey of love, ambition, and sacrifice in this heartfelt romance.

Special Ops (Seasons 1 & 2)

Special Ops (Seasons 1 & 2)

Platform: JioCinema

Kay Kay Menon leads a gripping espionage thriller as a RAW officer piecing together a decades-long covert operation.

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada

Platform: JioCinema

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep dazzle in this fashion-world classic about ambition, transformation, and surviving your boss from hell.

Materialists

Materialists

Platform: Prime Video

A sharp, modern take on love and materialism, following a matchmaker navigating NYC’s elite dating scene and her own messy past.

Spy x Family

Spy x Family

Platform: Netflix

A master spy must build a fake family for a mission, but his new wife is an assassin and his adopted daughter reads minds. Stylish, smart, and full of heart.

