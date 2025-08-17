photoDetails

Sunday OTT Watchlist For August 17, 2025: Top Picks On Netflix, Prime Video And More

Looking for your next binge-worthy watch? This curated list has everything. Whether you're into espionage, elite fashion, or supernatural twists, these titles on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioCinema/Hotstar promise to keep you hooked.

Ahana Tiwari | Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 02:29 PM IST

Sunday OTT Watchlist 1 / 8 From dark thrillers to heartfelt romances and stylish anime, here are 7 must-watch picks across OTT platforms.

Gone Girl 2 / 8 Platform: JioCinema A gripping psychological thriller where a husband's world unravels after his wife mysteriously disappears, revealing chilling secrets.

Wednesday (Seasons 1 & 2) 3 / 8 Platform: Netflix Jenna Ortega captivates as the iconic Wednesday Addams in this gothic, mystery-filled series blending humour, horror, and heart.

My Oxford Year 4 / 8 Platform: Netflix A bright American student's dream of Oxford turns into an emotional journey of love, ambition, and sacrifice in this heartfelt romance.

Special Ops (Seasons 1 & 2) 5 / 8 Platform: JioCinema Kay Kay Menon leads a gripping espionage thriller as a RAW officer piecing together a decades-long covert operation.

The Devil Wears Prada 6 / 8 Platform: JioCinema Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep dazzle in this fashion-world classic about ambition, transformation, and surviving your boss from hell.

Materialists 7 / 8 Platform: Prime Video A sharp, modern take on love and materialism, following a matchmaker navigating NYC's elite dating scene and her own messy past.