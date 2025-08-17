Sunday OTT Watchlist For August 17, 2025: Top Picks On Netflix, Prime Video And More
Sunday OTT Watchlist
From dark thrillers to heartfelt romances and stylish anime, here are 7 must-watch picks across OTT platforms.
Gone Girl
Platform: JioCinema
A gripping psychological thriller where a husband's world unravels after his wife mysteriously disappears, revealing chilling secrets.
Wednesday (Seasons 1 & 2)
Platform: Netflix
Jenna Ortega captivates as the iconic Wednesday Addams in this gothic, mystery-filled series blending humour, horror, and heart.
My Oxford Year
Platform: Netflix
A bright American student’s dream of Oxford turns into an emotional journey of love, ambition, and sacrifice in this heartfelt romance.
Special Ops (Seasons 1 & 2)
Platform: JioCinema
Kay Kay Menon leads a gripping espionage thriller as a RAW officer piecing together a decades-long covert operation.
The Devil Wears Prada
Platform: JioCinema
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep dazzle in this fashion-world classic about ambition, transformation, and surviving your boss from hell.
Materialists
Platform: Prime Video
A sharp, modern take on love and materialism, following a matchmaker navigating NYC’s elite dating scene and her own messy past.
Spy x Family
Platform: Netflix
A master spy must build a fake family for a mission, but his new wife is an assassin and his adopted daughter reads minds. Stylish, smart, and full of heart.
Trending Photos