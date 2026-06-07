Sunday OTT watchlist: From Maa Behen to Cocktail, Top picks to end your week on a good note
Sundays are made for great stories, ones that inspire, excite, comfort, or simply offer a welcome escape. Whether you're wrapped up in a cozy blanket, enjoying a watch party with someone special, or savoring a little well-deserved me-time, this curated watchlist has something for every mood. Settle in and discover what’s worth streaming today.
Maa Behen
When an outcast mother and her two daughters stumble upon a dead body in their kitchen, they are forced to put their differences aside and work together to conceal the shocking secret from their conservative, tight-knit community.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
This charming coming-of-age romantic comedy follows best friends Jai and Aditi, whose effortless chemistry and deep friendship convince everyone around them that they belong together. Determined to prove otherwise, they pursue relationships with other people, only to discover that love may have been right in front of them all along. As misunderstandings, heartbreak, and hilarity unfold, they are forced to confront their true feelings for each other.
Raazi
Inspired by true events, Raazi is a gripping espionage thriller that follows Sehmat Khan, a young Kashmiri student who is recruited as an Indian spy. Honouring her ailing father's final wish, she marries into a prominent Pakistani military family on the eve of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. As she navigates a dangerous double life, Sehmat risks everything to gather crucial intelligence and safeguard her country.
Cocktail
Cocktail is a stylish romantic drama that follows the intertwined lives of three young adults sharing an apartment in London: a carefree charmer, a spirited party lover, and a reserved, traditional woman. As friendships deepen and emotions become entangled, their relationships are tested, leading to a heartfelt exploration of love, loyalty, and self-discovery.
Andhadhun
Andhadhun is a gripping black comedy thriller that follows Akash, an aspiring pianist who pretends to be visually impaired in an effort to enhance his artistic abilities. His carefully crafted deception takes a dark turn when he becomes entangled in a murder mystery, setting off a whirlwind of twists, betrayals, and unexpected dangers. As the lines between truth and illusion blur, Akash finds himself navigating a world filled with greed, deception, and moral complexity.
Interstellar
Interstellar is a sweeping science-fiction epic set in a future where Earth is on the brink of collapse due to environmental devastation and dwindling resources. Faced with humanity’s uncertain fate, former astronaut Cooper embarks on a daring mission through a newly discovered wormhole, joining a team of explorers in search of a new home among the stars. As he ventures across distant galaxies, the journey tests the limits of science, sacrifice, and the enduring bonds of family.
Fight Club
Fight Club follows a disillusioned insomniac trapped in the monotony of corporate life who finds an unexpected sense of freedom after befriending the enigmatic Tyler Durden, a charismatic soap maker with a rebellious worldview. Together, they create an underground fight club that offers an escape from modern society’s frustrations. As the movement grows, it evolves into a radical and increasingly dangerous campaign that challenges social norms and pushes its members toward chaos and self-destruction.
(Image: IMDb)
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