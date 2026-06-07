Sunday OTT watchlist: From Maa Behen to Cocktail, Top picks to end your week on a good note

2 / 7

This charming coming-of-age romantic comedy follows best friends Jai and Aditi, whose effortless chemistry and deep friendship convince everyone around them that they belong together. Determined to prove otherwise, they pursue relationships with other people, only to discover that love may have been right in front of them all along. As misunderstandings, heartbreak, and hilarity unfold, they are forced to confront their true feelings for each other.