Sunday OTT Watchlist: From Mahavatar Narsimha to Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders, Top picks to end your week on a good note
Sunday Watchlist: Sundays are made for slowing down and getting lost in a great story. Whether you’re in the mood for high-stakes drama, heartfelt moments, action-packed entertainment, or a nostalgic classic, the Sunday OTT Watchlist has something to match every vibe. So grab your favourite snacks, settle into your comfort spot, and let this handpicked lineup guide your perfect Sunday binge.
Veer-Zara
Platform: Netflix
A sweeping cross-border romance between an Indian Air Force pilot and a Pakistani woman, tested by duty, fate, and years of separation. Their enduring love story weaves together sacrifice, cultural divides, and heartfelt reunions.
Sultan
Platform; Netflix
A sports drama about a wrestler who rekindles his fighting spirit and overcomes personal demons to make a comeback and reclaim his glory, blending intense action with heartfelt emotion and resilience.
Black Warrant
Platform: Netflix
Typically, a crime or action thriller follows law enforcement agents navigating dangerous fugitives, legal boundaries, and ethical dilemmas in pursuit of a high-stakes target.
Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders
Platform: Netflix
A layered crime thriller where a brutal family massacre draws a seasoned inspector into a web of secrets, power and betrayal. What begins as a suspect’s obvious guilt unravels into a deeper investigation of injustice, hidden motives, and the brutal realities within a powerful household.
Kurukshetra
Platform: Netflix
A retelling of the legendary battle from the Mahabharata, focusing on the moral dilemmas, strategies, and deep interpersonal struggles of warriors on both sides. This epic saga blends mythic scale with personal conflict as the 18-day war unfolds.
Mahavatar Narsimha
Platform: Netflix
An ambitious Indian animated epic rooted in mythology, depicting the fierce avatar Narasimha, as he battles the tyrant king Hiranyakashipu to protect his devotee Prahlad and restore righteousness.
Single Papa
Platform: Netflix
A sweet comedy-drama about a newly divorced father who unexpectedly adopts a baby. Unprepared and immature, he must grow up fast, juggling work, family, and daycare chaos, learning what it truly means to be responsible and present for his child.
(All Images: IMDb)
