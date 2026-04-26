Sunday OTT watchlist: From Our Unwritten Seoul to We are all trying here - Top picks to end your week on a good note
Sundays are made for getting lost in stories, ones that stir your emotions, keep you on the edge of your seat, or simply let you unwind. Whether you’re wrapped in a cosy blanket, watching alongside someone special, or enjoying a bit of well-earned solitude, this handpicked watchlist has everything you need to decide what to stream today.
Vadh 2
Vadh 2 is a spiritual successor rather than a direct continuation, set within a prison in Madhya Pradesh. The story follows Shambhunath, played by Sanjay Mishra, a weary guard, and Manju, portrayed by Neena Gupta, an inmate serving a 28-year sentence for murder. Despite their circumstances, the two form a quiet, deeply human connection while navigating a tense and corrupt system controlled by the ruthless Bhuri Bhaiya. When a dangerous prisoner suddenly goes missing, an investigation led by Amitt K. Singh as Ateet Singh plunges the jail into suspicion and unrest.
The Summer Hikaru Died
Childhood friends find their lives turned upside down when one returns from a mountain trip… no longer entirely human.
Weak Hero Class
Weak Hero Class 1 is a gritty, critically acclaimed South Korean action-thriller adapted from a popular webtoon. Its much-anticipated sequel, Weak Hero Class 2, premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025.
The first season centers on Yeon Si-eun, played by Park Ji-hoon, a top-performing student who may be physically frail but is exceptionally sharp and perceptive. When he becomes the target of relentless bullying led by Jeon Young-bin and his gang, Si-eun refuses to back down. Instead, he channels his intelligence, knowledge of physics, and quick reflexes into unconventional, and often brutal methods of self-defense, turning everyday objects into tools for survival.
True Beauty
True Beauty is a K-drama based on a hit webtoon, centered on Lim Ju-gyeong, a high schooler who faces bullying because of her looks. She masters the art of makeup and reinvents herself as a “goddess” at school, all while hiding her bare face out of fear. As she navigates school life, friendships, and a love triangle with Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun, Ju-gyeong gradually learns to face her insecurities and accept who she truly is.
With Love, Meghan
A lifestyle series in which Meghan Markle welcomes viewers into her world of cooking, gardening, and entertaining, sharing personal moments with effortless charm and a warm, inviting style.
Our Unwritten Seoul
Our Unwritten Seoul (2025) on Netflix, starring Park Bo-young in a dual role as identical twins Mi-ji and Mi-rae, who switch lives to escape their personal struggles. Spanning 12 episodes, the series delves into identity, healing, and resilience, weaving in a tender romantic storyline. With a 7.9/10 rating on IMDb, it offers a heartfelt portrayal of city life, love, and self-discovery amid the pressures of Seoul.
We are all Trying here
A struggling writer-director wrestles with self-doubt and a lingering sense of failure. When he meets a film producer worn down by burnout, their shared passion sparks an unexpected bond. In supporting each other, they begin to rediscover purpose and the resilience to keep going
(All Images: IMDb)
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