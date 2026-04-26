Sunday OTT watchlist: From Our Unwritten Seoul to We are all trying here - Top picks to end your week on a good note

3 / 7

Weak Hero Class 1 is a gritty, critically acclaimed South Korean action-thriller adapted from a popular webtoon. Its much-anticipated sequel, Weak Hero Class 2, premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

The first season centers on Yeon Si-eun, played by Park Ji-hoon, a top-performing student who may be physically frail but is exceptionally sharp and perceptive. When he becomes the target of relentless bullying led by Jeon Young-bin and his gang, Si-eun refuses to back down. Instead, he channels his intelligence, knowledge of physics, and quick reflexes into unconventional, and often brutal methods of self-defense, turning everyday objects into tools for survival.