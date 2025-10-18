Advertisement
NewsPhotosSunday OTT Watchlist: From Reply 1988 To Stranger Things, Top Picks To End Your Week On A Good Note
Sunday OTT Watchlist: From Reply 1988 To Stranger Things, Top Picks To End Your Week On A Good Note

Sundays offer the perfect excuse to dive into stories that move us, thrill us, or simply help us breathe a little easier. Whether you're curled up with a blanket, sharing the screen with someone special, or just soaking in some much-needed me-time, this curated watchlist is your go-to guide for what to stream today.
Updated:Oct 18, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Sunday OTT Watchlist

Sunday OTT Watchlist

From heartfelt dramas and whimsical romances to psychological thrillers and coming-of-age gems, each title on this list has been handpicked for its ability to linger - in your mind, in your mood, and sometimes, in your memory. So grab your snacks, silence those notifications, and let the screen light up your Sunday.

Reply 1988

Reply 1988

Platform: Netflix

A nostalgic look at five friends and their families growing up in 1980s Seoul, capturing the joy and heartache of ordinary life. 

Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden

Platform: Netflix

After surviving a brutal war and losing her sense of purpose, Violet takes a job writing letters to help others express what she cannot, while she learns what it really means to feel. 

With Love, Meghan

With Love, Meghan

Platform: Netflix

A lifestyle series where Meghan Markle invites viewers into cooking, gardening and hosting with candid warmth and style. 

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

Platform: Netflix

In the 1980s, Indiana, a group of kids uncover a terrifying alternate dimension while trying to rescue their missing friend. 

The Summer Hikaru Died

The Summer Hikaru Died

Platform: Netflix

Childhood friends’ lives upend when one returns from a mountain trip changed by something inhuman. 

Kinda Pregnant

Kinda Pregnant

Platform: Netflix

Jealous of her friend’s pregnancy, a woman dons a fake baby bump and inadvertently tumbles into chaos and romance. 

Drawing Closer

Drawing Closer

Platform: Netflix

A 17‑year‑old with just a year left to live meets a girl with only six months remaining, and together they learn what it means to truly live.

Something to look forward to

Something to look forward to

Platform: Netflix (Upcoming) As You Stood By is an intense psychological drama that follows two friends pushed to the edge by their traumatic realities, making a chilling pact to commit murder in search of freedom.

