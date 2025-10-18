photoDetails

Sunday OTT Watchlist: From Reply 1988 To Stranger Things, Top Picks To End Your Week On A Good Note

Sundays offer the perfect excuse to dive into stories that move us, thrill us, or simply help us breathe a little easier. Whether you're curled up with a blanket, sharing the screen with someone special, or just soaking in some much-needed me-time, this curated watchlist is your go-to guide for what to stream today.

Ahana Tiwari | Updated:Oct 18, 2025, 07:49 PM IST

Sunday OTT Watchlist 1 / 9 From heartfelt dramas and whimsical romances to psychological thrillers and coming-of-age gems, each title on this list has been handpicked for its ability to linger - in your mind, in your mood, and sometimes, in your memory. So grab your snacks, silence those notifications, and let the screen light up your Sunday.

Reply 1988 2 / 9 Platform: Netflix A nostalgic look at five friends and their families growing up in 1980s Seoul, capturing the joy and heartache of ordinary life.

Violet Evergarden 3 / 9 Platform: Netflix After surviving a brutal war and losing her sense of purpose, Violet takes a job writing letters to help others express what she cannot, while she learns what it really means to feel.

With Love, Meghan 4 / 9 Platform: Netflix A lifestyle series where Meghan Markle invites viewers into cooking, gardening and hosting with candid warmth and style.

Stranger Things 5 / 9 Platform: Netflix In the 1980s, Indiana, a group of kids uncover a terrifying alternate dimension while trying to rescue their missing friend.

The Summer Hikaru Died 6 / 9 Platform: Netflix Childhood friends' lives upend when one returns from a mountain trip changed by something inhuman.

Kinda Pregnant 7 / 9 Platform: Netflix Jealous of her friend's pregnancy, a woman dons a fake baby bump and inadvertently tumbles into chaos and romance.

Drawing Closer 8 / 9 Platform: Netflix A 17‑year‑old with just a year left to live meets a girl with only six months remaining, and together they learn what it means to truly live.