Sunday OTT Watchlist: From Reply 1988 To Stranger Things, Top Picks To End Your Week On A Good Note
Sunday OTT Watchlist
From heartfelt dramas and whimsical romances to psychological thrillers and coming-of-age gems, each title on this list has been handpicked for its ability to linger - in your mind, in your mood, and sometimes, in your memory. So grab your snacks, silence those notifications, and let the screen light up your Sunday.
Reply 1988
Platform: Netflix
A nostalgic look at five friends and their families growing up in 1980s Seoul, capturing the joy and heartache of ordinary life.
Violet Evergarden
Platform: Netflix
After surviving a brutal war and losing her sense of purpose, Violet takes a job writing letters to help others express what she cannot, while she learns what it really means to feel.
With Love, Meghan
Platform: Netflix
A lifestyle series where Meghan Markle invites viewers into cooking, gardening and hosting with candid warmth and style.
Stranger Things
Platform: Netflix
In the 1980s, Indiana, a group of kids uncover a terrifying alternate dimension while trying to rescue their missing friend.
The Summer Hikaru Died
Platform: Netflix
Childhood friends’ lives upend when one returns from a mountain trip changed by something inhuman.
Kinda Pregnant
Platform: Netflix
Jealous of her friend’s pregnancy, a woman dons a fake baby bump and inadvertently tumbles into chaos and romance.
Drawing Closer
Platform: Netflix
A 17‑year‑old with just a year left to live meets a girl with only six months remaining, and together they learn what it means to truly live.
Something to look forward to
Platform: Netflix (Upcoming) As You Stood By is an intense psychological drama that follows two friends pushed to the edge by their traumatic realities, making a chilling pact to commit murder in search of freedom.
