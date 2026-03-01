Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Bridgerton to The Kerala Story
Sunday OTT Watchlist: Sundays are meant for slowing down, switching off the noise, and sinking into stories that linger long after the screen fades to black. Whether you’re in the mood for sweeping romance, intense drama or something beautifully unconventional, this curated watchlist brings together a mix of passion, perspective, and pure escapism - perfect for a cozy, unhurried weekend binge.
With Love, Meghan (Netflix)
A lifestyle series hosted by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, With Love, Meghan invites viewers into her world of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and candid conversations with friends, blending practical tips with warm, everyday moments of hospitality and creativity.
Frankenstein (Netflix)
The latest Frankenstein adaptation brings Mary Shelley’s iconic gothic tale to life, chronicling the obsessive scientist Victor Frankenstein and the tragic consequences of creating life, exploring themes of ambition, humanity, and unintended repercussions.
Shiddat (Jio Hotstar)
A heartfelt Hindi romantic drama about a man who goes to extreme lengths, even crossing borders illegally, to prove his love and reach the woman he adores before her wedding, driven by passion and unwavering determination.
Secret Stories: Roslin (Jio Hotstar)
Secret Stories: Roslin is a psychological thriller series centered on a teenage girl plagued by recurring nightmares about a mysterious green-eyed man, only for her fears to bleed into reality when he suddenly appears, turning her life upside down.
The Kerala Story (ZEE5)
Inspired by claimed real-life accounts, this controversial Hindi drama depicts the harrowing journey of a young woman from Kerala who is manipulated into religious conversion and extremist networks, raising uncomfortable questions about ideology, identity, and exploitation.
Dear Comrade (Amazon Prime Video)
This intense Telugu-language romantic drama charts the passionate and tumultuous relationship between a fiery student leader and an aspiring cricketer, blending politics, courage, and emotional resilience in a heartfelt struggle for love and purpose.
Bridgerton (Netflix)
A lavish period romance set in an alternate-history Regency London, Bridgerton follows the influential Bridgerton family as they navigate high society’s marriage market, secrets, and scandalous love affairs amid glittering balls and whispered gossip.
