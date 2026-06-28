/Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Cocktail to Jigra

Project Hail Mary

OTT: Prime Video

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir follows Ryland Grace, a former science teacher who awakens alone aboard a spaceship with no memory of who he is or why he's there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he's on a desperate mission to stop an alien microorganism from triggering a catastrophic ice age on Earth. Along the way, he forms an unlikely alliance with an alien companion, and together they fight to save both of their civilisations.