/Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Cocktail to Jigra

Whether you're spending Sunday relaxing at home, catching up on films you've missed, or searching for your next binge-worthy watch, this curated OTT lineup offers a mix of compelling stories to keep you entertained throughout the day.
American Murder: Gabby Petito is a Netflix documentary that chronicles the 2021 disappearance and murder of 22-year-old travel vlogger Gabby Petito at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Through archival footage, police bodycam videos, text messages, and personal journal entries, the documentary reveals the abusive relationship hidden behind the couple's carefully curated "vanlife" image on social media.
(All Images: IMDb)
OTT: JioHotstar
The Grand Budapest Hotel follows the adventures of the eccentric concierge Gustave H. and his devoted protégé, Zero Moustafa. After Gustave is falsely accused of murdering a wealthy heiress who names him in her will, the pair embark on a thrilling journey across a fictional, war-torn 1930s Europe to prove his innocence and secure a priceless painting.
OTT: Prime Video
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir follows Ryland Grace, a former science teacher who awakens alone aboard a spaceship with no memory of who he is or why he's there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he's on a desperate mission to stop an alien microorganism from triggering a catastrophic ice age on Earth. Along the way, he forms an unlikely alliance with an alien companion, and together they fight to save both of their civilisations.
OTT: ZEE5
Following its release in 2012, Cocktail became a hit Bollywood romantic comedy-drama. Set in London, the film revolves around a classic love triangle between three friends whose lives become entangled in romance, self-discovery, and heartbreak as a charming Casanova finds himself torn between a carefree, affluent party girl and a reserved, traditional woman.
OTT: Netflix
Jigra follows the story of Satya (Alia Bhatt), a fiercely protective sister who goes to extraordinary lengths to rescue her younger brother, Ankur (Vedang Raina), after he is wrongly imprisoned in a foreign country. With Ankur facing a death sentence, Satya embarks on a dangerous mission to break him out, leading to an intense, action-packed tale of love, sacrifice, and resilience.
OTT: Netflix
The story follows Jill (Zoey Deutch), a San Francisco chef struggling to cope with the loss of her sister by leaving heartfelt voice messages on her old phone number. Unaware that the number has been reassigned, she inadvertently reaches Wes (Nick Robinson), a real estate agent in Austin, who becomes deeply moved by her messages and falls in love with her before they ever meet.
OTT: SonyLIV
Piku is a heartwarming slice-of-life comedy-drama that follows Piku Banerjee, an independent architect from Delhi, and her eccentric, hypochondriac father, Bhashkor, who is obsessively preoccupied with his chronic constipation. Their unconventional and deeply intertwined relationship is put to the test during an eventful road trip to Kolkata, accompanied by Rana, a patient and perceptive taxi company owner who becomes an unlikely companion on their journey.