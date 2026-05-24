Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Ratatouille to We Are All Trying Here
Sunday OTT Watchlist: Sundays are made for slowing down, tuning out the noise, and getting lost in stories that stay with you long after they end. Whether you’re craving sweeping romance, gripping drama, or something refreshingly unconventional, this curated selection blends emotion, depth, and pure escapism—perfect for a relaxed, cozy weekend binge.
MH370: The Plane that Disappeared
MH370: The Plane that Disappeared is a three-part Netflix documentary that examines the unresolved 2014 mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. Rather than offering a definitive conclusion, the series underscores the absence of conclusive evidence by presenting three competing and often conflicting theories about what may have happened to the aircraft.
From Me to You
From Me to You (Kimi ni Todoke) is a well-known romance anime centered on Sawako Kuronuma, a quiet and misunderstood high school girl often feared because of her eerie appearance. Her everyday life begins to change when she meets Shota Kazehaya, a friendly and popular boy who treats her with kindness.
As Kazehaya reaches out to her, Sawako slowly starts opening up to others, breaking through the rumors and isolation that once defined her school life. Their growing friendship gradually deepens into mutual love as they help each other grow and navigate the challenges of adolescence.
Humshakals
Humshakals follows billionaire Ashok and his best friend Kumar. After a strange mind-altering drug causes them to behave like dogs, they are mistakenly sent to a mental asylum. There, they repeatedly encounter bizarre lookalikes (humshakals) of themselves while trying to outwit Ashok’s greedy uncle and escape the chaos surrounding them.
The Call
The Call is a South Korean sci-fi psychological thriller on Netflix that connects two women, Seo-yeon and Young-sook, who live in the same house but in different time periods—20 years apart. They become linked through an old landline phone, forming an unexpected connection across time. However, when changes made in the past begin to alter the present, the consequences quickly spiral into dangerous and deadly outcomes.
The Dinosaurs
The Netflix documentary miniseries The Dinosaurs chronicles the epic rise and eventual extinction of the species over the course of four episodes. Produced by Steven Spielberg's team, the storyline follows their evolutionary journey from the Triassic period to their ultimate demise in the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event.
Ratatouille
Ratatouille follows Remy, a gifted rat with an exceptional sense of taste who dreams of becoming a chef in Paris. In pursuit of his ambition, he forms an unlikely partnership with Alfredo Linguini, a clumsy kitchen worker, by secretly guiding his cooking from behind the scenes. Together, they challenge expectations in the culinary world and demonstrate the idea that “anyone can cook.”
We Are All Trying Here
We Are All Trying Here is a South Korean slice-of-life melodrama set within the film industry, following the struggles of creative professionals trying to find meaning in their careers. It centers on aspiring director Hwang Dong-man and sharp script producer Byeon Eun-a as they navigate jealousy, repeated professional setbacks, and deep feelings of inadequacy, ultimately searching for personal peace and purpose amid a demanding industry.
(All Images: IMDb)
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