Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Ratatouille to We Are All Trying Here

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From Me to You (Kimi ni Todoke) is a well-known romance anime centered on Sawako Kuronuma, a quiet and misunderstood high school girl often feared because of her eerie appearance. Her everyday life begins to change when she meets Shota Kazehaya, a friendly and popular boy who treats her with kindness.

As Kazehaya reaches out to her, Sawako slowly starts opening up to others, breaking through the rumors and isolation that once defined her school life. Their growing friendship gradually deepens into mutual love as they help each other grow and navigate the challenges of adolescence.