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NewsPhotosSunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Vampire Diaries to The Maze Runner
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Sunday OTT watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Vampire Diaries to The Maze Runner

Sunday OTT Watchlist: Sundays are all about unwinding, tuning out the chaos, and diving into stories that stay with you long after they end. From sweeping romance and intense drama to unique, offbeat picks, this curated list offers the perfect mix for a cosy, relaxed weekend binge.

Updated:Mar 22, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
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Ludo

1/7
Ludo

A dark comedy weaving multiple interconnected stories of crime and fate, streaming on Netflix.

 

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The Notebook

2/7
The Notebook

A timeless romantic drama about enduring love across years, streaming on Netflix.

 

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The Maze Runner

3/7
The Maze Runner

A sci-fi thriller about teens trapped in a deadly maze with no memory of their past, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

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Emily in Paris

4/7
Emily in Paris

A light-hearted series about an American woman navigating work and love in Paris, streaming on Netflix.

 

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13 Reasons Why

5/7
13 Reasons Why

A teen drama exploring the reasons behind a student’s tragic suicide, streaming on Netflix.

 

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The Vampire Diaries

6/7
The Vampire Diaries

A supernatural series about love, vampires, and secrets in Mystic Falls, streaming on Netflix.

 

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The Empress

7/7
The Empress

A royal drama following Empress Elisabeth’s life in the Austrian court, streaming on Netflix.

(Image: IMDb)

 

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Sunday OTT WatchlistSunday WatchlistWhat to watchThe Vampire DiariesThe Maze Runner
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