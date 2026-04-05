Sunday OTT watchlist: Top picks to end your week on a good note - From XO Kitty to Better Days

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Kitty Song Covey, once a matchmaker in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” universe, moves to Seoul to reconnect with her long‑distance boyfriend Dae and explore her identity. At the Korean International School of Seoul (KISS), she discovers that love is more complicated than she imagined, facing breakups, new crushes, cultural challenges, and self‑discovery as she grows up far from home.

(All Images: IMDb)