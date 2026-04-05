Sunday OTT watchlist: Top picks to end your week on a good note - From XO Kitty to Better Days
Sunday Watchlist: Sundays are made for relaxing and getting lost in a great story. Whether you’re in the mood for heartfelt drama, edge-of-your-seat action, or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, this handpicked OTT lineup has you covered. Grab your favourite snacks, settle in, and let these picks set the perfect vibe for your Sunday binge.
Pari
Arnab, a quiet printing press worker, rescues Rukhsana, a mysterious, feral woman chained in a hut after a fatal accident. As they grow close, he learns she is the product of an occult ritual meant to birth a male demon. Their relationship turns frightening when her supernatural condition emerges, drawing them into a violent clash with the cult that seeks her, forcing him to confront love, fear, and the perilous nature of her existence.
Better Days
Chen Nian, a high school student facing relentless bullying and the pressure of college entrance exams, forms an unexpected bond with street youth Xiao Bei. As bullies escalate their torment, Xiao Bei becomes her protector, and their intertwined fates expose the emotional cost of violence, societal pressures, and the deep human need for connection and hope.
I Am Sam
Sam Dawson, a warm, devoted man with the mind of a seven‑year‑old, single‑handedly raises his daughter Lucy after her birth mother abandons them. When Lucy’s intellectual growth outpaces his, social services question Sam’s ability to parent, leading to a heartbreaking custody battle. With the help of a lawyer, he inspires with his love and honesty, Sam fights to prove that love and devotion, not labels, define a family.
Geetha Govindam
Vijay Govind, a well‑meaning college lecturer, falls for Geetha after a chance meeting. Misunderstandings, awkward encounters, and family entanglements complicate their budding relationship, but as they work together on familial responsibilities and face obstacles, genuine affection grows. Eventually, after heartfelt realisations and confronting societal expectations, the two overcome their differences and unite in love.
Love Will Tear Us Apart
In this romantic drama, Ling Yiyao and Lu Qinyang share a decade‑long relationship that begins in high school and weaves through life’s challenges. While they deeply attract each other, pressures from life, work, and distance test their connection as they attempt to preserve the promise they made to stay together, revealing how love can both bind and unravel a couple over time
After Sun
Set in the late 1990s, the film follows 11‑year‑old Sophie Patterson and her father Calum on a holiday at a Turkish resort. Through their seemingly ordinary vacation, fraught with small intimacies and quiet tensions, Sophie’s memories, shown through home‑video footage, become a poignant reflection on their bond, her father’s hidden struggles, and the fragile nature of memory and love.
XO Kitty
Kitty Song Covey, once a matchmaker in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” universe, moves to Seoul to reconnect with her long‑distance boyfriend Dae and explore her identity. At the Korean International School of Seoul (KISS), she discovers that love is more complicated than she imagined, facing breakups, new crushes, cultural challenges, and self‑discovery as she grows up far from home.
(All Images: IMDb)
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