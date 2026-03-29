Sunday OTT watchlist: Top picks to end your week on a good note - From Zootopia to Interstellar
Sunday Watchlist: Sundays are perfect for unwinding and diving into a captivating story. Whether you’re craving emotional depth, thrilling action, or a touch of nostalgia, this curated OTT lineup has something for every mood. So grab your favorite snacks, get comfortable, and let this selection set the tone for your ideal Sunday binge.
The Grand Budapest Hotel
OTT: JioHotstar
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) is a whimsical, fast-paced adventure that follows the legendary concierge Gustave H. and his loyal lobby boy, Zero Moustafa, in a fictional European hotel between the wars. When Gustave inherits a priceless painting and is framed for murder, the story unfolds into a charming chase filled with family intrigue, prison escapes, and the looming shadow of conflict.
Dead Poets Society
OTT: JioHotstar
Dead Poets Society (1989) is a powerful coming-of-age drama about an unconventional English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams), who encourages his students at a rigid 1950s boarding school to embrace “carpe diem” and follow their passions. The film beautifully explores the tension between individuality and tradition, leading to moments of deep growth as well as heartbreaking consequences.
Syaahi
OTT: Prime Video
Syaahi (2017) is a National Award-winning short film directed by Varun Tandon that tells the heartfelt story of Vansh, a young boy who feels overlooked by his writer father. When he unknowingly sells his father’s cherished manuscript to pay for a school trip, the film unfolds into a touching coming-of-age tale about guilt, love, and understanding.
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
OTT: Netflix
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (2026) is a chilling Netflix horror-thriller series that follows Rachel and Nicky as they head to a remote family home for their wedding, only to uncover a terrifying generational curse. As Rachel learns that marrying the wrong person could lead to a gruesome death before sunset, the story unfolds into a tense, supernatural tale of love, fate, and survival.
Zootopia/Zootopia 2
OTT: JioHotstar
Zootopia (2016) is a lively animated mystery-comedy about Judy Hopps, the first bunny police officer, who teams up with sly fox Nick Wilde to solve a conspiracy involving missing predators, all while confronting prejudice in a vibrant animal metropolis. Along with Zootopia 2 (2025), these films are must-watches for their stunning animation, sharp humor, rich world-building, and meaningful themes of inclusion and unity, offering engaging, character-driven stories for all ages.
Kate Plays Christine
OTT: Prime Video
Christine (2016) is a gripping biographical drama, that offers a raw portrait of 1970s newscaster Christine Chubbuck as she navigates depression, career struggles, and a high-pressure media environment. Anchored by Rebecca Hall’s acclaimed performance, the film stands out for its restrained, psychological storytelling and its sharp commentary on workplace stress and ambition.
Interstellar
OTT: JioHotstar/Prime Video
Interstellar is a must-watch for its seamless blend of hard science, emotional depth, and breathtaking visuals. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and survival through a powerful father-daughter story set against the vastness of space, delivering both an intellectually engaging and deeply moving cinematic experience.
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