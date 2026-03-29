Sunday OTT watchlist: Top picks to end your week on a good note - From Zootopia to Interstellar

4 / 7

OTT: Netflix

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (2026) is a chilling Netflix horror-thriller series that follows Rachel and Nicky as they head to a remote family home for their wedding, only to uncover a terrifying generational curse. As Rachel learns that marrying the wrong person could lead to a gruesome death before sunset, the story unfolds into a tense, supernatural tale of love, fate, and survival.