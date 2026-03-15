Sunday watchlist: 7 binge-worthy K-dramas to stream on OTT platforms

2 / 7

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

This series follows Kang Ji-won (Park Min-Young), a terminally ill cancer patient betrayed and murdered by her husband (Lee Yi-kyeong) and best friend (Song Ha-yoon) after catching them in an affair. She suddenly wakes up 10 years before the tragedy and teams up with Yu Ji-hyuk (Na In-woo), a company director, to take revenge. Now, Ji-won must rewrite her destiny and purge the toxic people from her life in a gripping tale of betrayal, justice, and redemption.