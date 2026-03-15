Sunday watchlist: 7 binge-worthy K-dramas to stream on OTT platforms
Sundays are for curling up, relaxing, and diving into a good story and what better way to spend the day than with a K-drama marathon? Whether you’re into romance, thrillers, or heart-pounding action, we’ve rounded up 7 binge-worthy K-dramas to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other platforms. Grab your blanket, make some snacks, and get ready to press play!
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Kim Bok-Joo (Lee Sung-kyung), a dedicated weightlifter, finds herself smitten with a fitness doctor and briefly considers changing herself to win his attention. But with guidance from her childhood friend, a talented swimmer, she learns to stay true to her passions. Throughout the series, Kim Bok-Joo balances chasing her athletic dreams with the joys and challenges of first love, creating a heartfelt and inspiring journey.
Maryy my Husband
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This series follows Kang Ji-won (Park Min-Young), a terminally ill cancer patient betrayed and murdered by her husband (Lee Yi-kyeong) and best friend (Song Ha-yoon) after catching them in an affair. She suddenly wakes up 10 years before the tragedy and teams up with Yu Ji-hyuk (Na In-woo), a company director, to take revenge. Now, Ji-won must rewrite her destiny and purge the toxic people from her life in a gripping tale of betrayal, justice, and redemption.
True Beauty
Platform: Netflix
True Beauty is a K-drama adapted from a popular webtoon, following Lim Ju-gyeong, a high school student who, bullied for her appearance, becomes a makeup prodigy and transforms into a “goddess” at school. Terrified of her natural face being exposed, Ju-gyeong navigates the ups and downs of school life, romance, and friendship with two boys, Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun, while learning to confront her insecurities and embrace her true self.
The Sound of Magic
Platform: Netflix
The Sound of Magic is a musical K-drama that follows Yoon Ah-yi, a young student burdened by poverty and forced to grow up too quickly, who has lost her faith in dreams. Her life changes when she encounters Ri Eul, a mysterious, child-like magician living in an abandoned theme park. Through his magic, Ah-yi rediscovers hope, joy, and the power of believing in herself.
My Name
Platform: Netflix
My Name is an 8-episode noir thriller following Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee), who joins a drug cartel after witnessing her father’s murder. Under the guidance of boss Choi Mu-jin, she infiltrates the police as a secret operative to hunt down her father’s killer. Along the way, Ji-woo uncovers painful truths about her father’s hidden past and faces a devastating personal betrayal, testing her loyalty, courage, and sense of justice.
Weak Hero Class
Platform: Netflix
Weak Hero Class 1 is a gritty, critically acclaimed South Korean action-thriller adapted from a popular webtoon. Its highly anticipated follow-up, Weak Hero Class 2, premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025.
The first season follows Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), a top-tier student in academics but physically fragile. Quiet, observant, and fiercely intelligent, Si-eun becomes the target of relentless bullying by Jeon Young-bin and his crew. Rather than succumb, he turns his intellect, physics expertise, and quick reflexes into a weapon, using ordinary objects in brutal, inventive ways to fight back.
Our Unwritten Seoul
Platform - Netflix
Our Unwritten Seoul (2025) is a 12-episode K-drama featuring Park Bo-young in a dual role as identical twins living contrasting lives. Model student Mi-rae, thriving in Seoul, and carefree hometown athlete Mi-ji switch places to escape personal struggles and workplace pressures. Through this unexpected swap, they navigate romance, uncover hidden strengths, and gain a deeper appreciation of their sisterly bond.
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