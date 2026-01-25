Advertisement
Sunday Watchlist: 7 Top shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Tere Ishk Mein to Raazi


Sunday Watchlist: 7 Top shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Tere Ishk Mein to Raazi

Sundays are meant for slowing down, unwinding, and immersing yourself in stories that move you, entertain you, or simply help you relax. Whether you’re curled up with a blanket, watching with loved ones, or enjoying some quiet time alone, this curated watchlist offers something for every mood.

Updated:Jan 25, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Raazi (OTT: Amazon Prime)

Raazi (OTT: Amazon Prime)

A gripping espionage drama about a young woman who becomes an undercover agent in enemy territory.

Aap Jaisa Koi (OTT: Netflix)

Aap Jaisa Koi (OTT: Netflix)

A contemporary romantic drama exploring unexpected connections and emotional vulnerability.

Tere Ishk Mein (OTT: Netflix)

Tere Ishk Mein (OTT: Netflix)

An intense love story examining obsession, sacrifice, and emotional extremes.

Laughter Chef (OTT: Jio Hotstar)

Laughter Chef (OTT: Jio Hotstar)

A reality show blending culinary challenges with comedy, featuring celebrity participants.

Beyond Goodbye (OTT: Netflix)

Beyond Goodbye (OTT: Netflix)

A poignant drama about love, loss, and the enduring impact of human connections.

First Love (OTT: Netflix)

First Love (OTT: Netflix)

A coming-of-age romance reflecting on the innocence and lasting imprint of first love.

Coraline (OTT: Amazon Prime)

Coraline (OTT: Amazon Prime)

An animated fantasy film following a young girl who uncovers a sinister parallel world.

Hotarubi no Mori e (OTT: Google Play Movies)

Hotarubi no Mori e (OTT: Google Play Movies)

(Generally not on mainstream subscription based platform)

An animated romantic fantasy about a fragile bond between a human girl and a forest spirit.

(All Images: IMDb)

