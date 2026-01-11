Sunday Watchlist: 7 Top Shows & Movies To Stream On OTT - From All Of Us Are Dead To Beyond Goodbye
All of Us Are Dead
(OTT: Netflix)
All of Us Are Dead is a hit South Korean Netflix series that follows high school students trapped inside their school after a zombie virus outbreak, forcing them to fight for survival while grappling with bullying, social inequality, sacrifice, and the challenges of growing up.
Splitsvilla Season 16
(OTT: Jio Hotstar)
This season is hosted by TV star Karan Kundrra and Canadian-American actress Sunny Leone. The dating reality show premiered on January 9, 2026, with Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma joining the lineup, marking a shift from the previous format.
Citadel: Honey Bunny
(OTT: Prime Video)
Citadel: Honey Bunny is a Hindi prequel to the Citadel series that follows actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) as they’re drawn into the world of espionage in the 1990s, blending romance, action, and spy missions as they fight to protect their daughter from a dangerous past.
3 Idiots
(OTT: Prime Video)
3 Idiots is a heartwarming Bollywood comedy-drama about three engineering students whose friendship challenges a rigid education system. Through humour and life lessons, Rancho inspires his friends to follow passion over grades while redefining success and friendship.
Beyond Goodbye
(OTT: Netflix)
Beyond Goodbye is a 2024 Japanese romantic drama about grief, fate, and healing. After Saeko loses her fiancé Yusuke, she forms an unexpected bond with Naruse, the man who receives Yusuke’s heart, as memories of Yusuke resurface, exploring love, loss, and moving forward.
With Love, Meghan
(OTT: Netflix)
With Love, Meghan is a Netflix lifestyle series where Meghan Markle hosts friends and guests in her California home, sharing cooking, gardening, and creative tips while celebrating simple joys, connection, and relaxed homemaking.
Violet Evergarden
(OTT: Netflix)
Violet Evergarden follows a former child soldier who becomes a letter writer after the war, seeking to understand human emotions and the meaning of “I love you.” Through helping others express their feelings, Violet heals from trauma and transforms from a weapon into a compassionate person.
