Sunday Watchlist: 7 Top Shows & Movies To Stream On OTT - From Haq To 120 Bahadur
Sundays are for slowing down, unwinding, and diving into stories that stir our emotions, make us laugh, or simply help us relax. Whether you’re snuggled under a blanket, sharing the screen with someone special, or enjoying some well-deserved me-time, this curated watchlist offers a story for every mood.
Khosla Ka Ghosla (JioHotstar)
Classic family comedy-drama streaming on JioHotstar.
Welcome (Prime Video)
Bollywood comedy chaos is available to stream on Prime Video.
Jolly LLB (Prime Video)
Entertaining courtroom comedy-drama streaming on Prime Video.
Panga (JioHotstar)
Inspiring cricket-centred sports drama available on JioHotstar.
Can This Love Be Translated? (Netflix)
A romantic drama about love across cultures is available on Netflix.
120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime Video)
Patriotic war film based on the Battle of Rezang La, streaming on Prime Video.
Haq (Netflix)
A gripping social-justice courtroom drama now streaming on Netflix.
