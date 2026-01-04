Advertisement
NewsPhotosSunday Watchlist: 7 Top Shows & Movies To Stream On OTT — From Haq To Mean Girls
Sunday Watchlist: 7 Top Shows & Movies To Stream On OTT — From Haq To Mean Girls

Sunday OTT Watchlist: Dive into a weekend lineup of must-watch movies, from the high school chaos of Mean Girls to the courtroom drama of Haq.

Updated:Jan 04, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Skanda

1/7
Skanda

OTT: ZEE5

Skanda is a 2023 Telugu-language action thriller directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film stars Ram Pothineni in a dual role, with Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, Sharath Lohithaswa, Ajay Purkar, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Daggubati Raja, and Prince Cecil in key roles.

CTRL

2/7
CTRL

OTT: Netflix

CTRL is a Hindi-language screenlife thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which premiered on Netflix in October 2024. Told entirely through computer and phone screens, the film examines social media addiction, artificial intelligence, and digital privacy.

The Adam Project

3/7
The Adam Project

OTT: Netflix

After crash-landing in 2022, time-travelling pilot Adam Reed joins forces with his 12-year-old self to complete a mission that could save the future.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

4/7
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

OTT: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a 2025 Bollywood romantic comedy about ex-lovers Sunny and Tulsi, who fake a relationship to make their exes jealous but end up falling in love for real.

Flow

5/7
Flow

OTT: JioHotstar

A solitary cat is forced to leave his home after a massive flood and takes shelter on a boat filled with different animals. Despite their differences, he must learn to work together with them to survive.

Haq

6/7
Haq

OTT: Netflix

Haq is a 2025 Indian courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case of the 1980s, the film centres on a woman’s legal battle for maintenance after abandonment, examining women’s rights, faith, and personal laws in India.

Mean Girls

7/7
Mean Girls

OTT: Amazon Prime

Mean Girls is about Cady Heron, a homeschooled teen who enters an American high school, joins the popular clique known as the Plastics, and loses herself in the process. The film satirises high school cliques and social pressure, ultimately promoting authenticity and friendship over popularity.

(All Images: IMDb)

