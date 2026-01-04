Sunday Watchlist: 7 Top Shows & Movies To Stream On OTT — From Haq To Mean Girls
Sunday OTT Watchlist: Dive into a weekend lineup of must-watch movies, from the high school chaos of Mean Girls to the courtroom drama of Haq.
Skanda
OTT: ZEE5
Skanda is a 2023 Telugu-language action thriller directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film stars Ram Pothineni in a dual role, with Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth, Sharath Lohithaswa, Ajay Purkar, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Daggubati Raja, and Prince Cecil in key roles.
CTRL
OTT: Netflix
CTRL is a Hindi-language screenlife thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which premiered on Netflix in October 2024. Told entirely through computer and phone screens, the film examines social media addiction, artificial intelligence, and digital privacy.
The Adam Project
OTT: Netflix
After crash-landing in 2022, time-travelling pilot Adam Reed joins forces with his 12-year-old self to complete a mission that could save the future.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
OTT: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a 2025 Bollywood romantic comedy about ex-lovers Sunny and Tulsi, who fake a relationship to make their exes jealous but end up falling in love for real.
Flow
OTT: JioHotstar
A solitary cat is forced to leave his home after a massive flood and takes shelter on a boat filled with different animals. Despite their differences, he must learn to work together with them to survive.
Haq
OTT: Netflix
Haq is a 2025 Indian courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi. Inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case of the 1980s, the film centres on a woman’s legal battle for maintenance after abandonment, examining women’s rights, faith, and personal laws in India.
Mean Girls
OTT: Amazon Prime
Mean Girls is about Cady Heron, a homeschooled teen who enters an American high school, joins the popular clique known as the Plastics, and loses herself in the process. The film satirises high school cliques and social pressure, ultimately promoting authenticity and friendship over popularity.
(All Images: IMDb)
