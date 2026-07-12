/Sunday watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Project Hail Mary to The Wind Rises

Project Hail Mary

Based on Andy Weir's sci-fi novel, Project Hail Mary follows middle-school science teacher Ryland Grace as he wakes up aboard a spaceship light-years from Earth with severe amnesia. As his memories gradually return, he uncovers the crushing weight of his reality: he is on a desperate, one-way suicide mission to save humanity from extinction by finding a way to stop the Astrophage, a devastating alien microorganism that is rapidly draining the sun's energy. It is available to be streamed on Prime Video.