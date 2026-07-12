/Sunday watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From Project Hail Mary to The Wind Rises

Sundays are built for unwinding, making it the ideal time to lose yourself in a story that moves you, keeps you on the edge of your seat, or completely resets your mind. Whether you're nesting with a cozy blanket, hosting a low-key movie night with someone special, or just enjoying some uninterrupted solo time, this curated watchlist is your ultimate guide to the perfect Sunday stream.
Based on Andy Weir's sci-fi novel, Project Hail Mary follows middle-school science teacher Ryland Grace as he wakes up aboard a spaceship light-years from Earth with severe amnesia. As his memories gradually return, he uncovers the crushing weight of his reality: he is on a desperate, one-way suicide mission to save humanity from extinction by finding a way to stop the Astrophage, a devastating alien microorganism that is rapidly draining the sun's energy. It is available to be streamed on Prime Video.
Streaming on Prime Video, Aftersun follows 11-year-old Sophie and her 30-year-old father, Calum, during a sun-soaked summer holiday at a budget Turkish resort in the late 1990s. Shifting between camcorder footage and adult Sophie's bittersweet memories, the narrative gradually reveals Calum's hidden, agonising struggle with severe depression. Through a lens of nostalgia and grief, the film heavily implies that this tender, final vacation was the last time they ever spent together before Calum tragically took his own life.
Currently streaming on Netflix, The 2024 psychological horror thriller Speak No Evil follows an American family, Ben, Louise, and their young daughter Agnes, who vacation in Italy and strike up a fast friendship with a charismatic British couple, Paddy and Ciara. When the Daltons later accept an invitation to visit their new friends' remote English country farmhouse, the idyllic retreat quickly sours as they find themselves trapped in a sinister, claustrophobic game of psychological manipulation.
Streaming on Netflix, We Are All Trying Here follows an aspiring 20-year-old filmmaker and a sharp, overwhelmed producer as they navigate the bruising realities of envy, career setbacks, and deep-seated inadequacy while surrounded by successful peers. Bonding over their shared struggles, the duo forms a profound connection, learning to rediscover their self-worth as they confront feelings of personal worthlessness and unpack their complex emotional lives.
Streaming on Netflix, The Wind Rises is a beautifully crafted, fictionalised biopic that follows Jiro Horikoshi, a visionary aeronautical engineer driven by a lifelong dream to design beautiful aircraft. As he navigates personal struggles, including severe myopia and his partner's battle with tuberculosis, he successfully creates Japan's iconic World War II Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter plane. However, his artistic passion ultimately collides with wartime reality, leaving him to grapple with the heavy moral burden of seeing his life's work weaponised for mass destruction.
Streaming on Netflix, 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days is a bittersweet romance that follows Jimmy, a 36-year-old Taiwanese man who takes a wistful solo trip to Japan after losing his company and hitting rock bottom. Journeying through the scenic winter landscapes, he seeks closure by retracing the steps of his first love, Ami, a free-spirited Japanese backpacker who deeply captivated him eighteen years prior, forcing him to confront both his past and the path forward.
Written and directed by Ian Tuason, the sound-fueled horror film Undertone follows paranormal podcast host Evy Babic (Nina Kiri) after she moves into her childhood home to care for her comatose mother. Her life takes a chilling turn when she receives ten mysterious, anonymous audio files from an unknown couple. As she listens, she makes the horrifying discovery that the supernatural events detailed in the recordings perfectly mirror her own unravelling reality.
(All Images: IMDb)