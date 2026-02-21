Sunday Watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From The Lunchbox to 120 Bahadur

6 / 7

Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola, is a biographical drama inspired by Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. The film offers an intimate look at her complex 14-year relationship with Elvis Presley, tracing her journey from a sheltered teenager in Germany to life within the gates of Graceland. Portrayed by Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the story captures the romance, isolation, and emotional turbulence behind one of music history’s most iconic relationships.