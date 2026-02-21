Advertisement
NewsPhotosSunday Watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From The Lunchbox to 120 Bahadur
Sunday Watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT - From The Lunchbox to 120 Bahadur

Sunday OTT Watchlist: Sundays are meant for slowing down, unwinding, and getting lost in stories that stay with you long after the credits roll. Whether you’re curled up under a blanket, sharing popcorn with loved ones, or savouring a quiet moment alone, this thoughtfully curated watchlist has something for every mood - from heartfelt romance to vibrant drama and offbeat charm.

Updated:Feb 21, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
The Lunchbox (Netflix)

The Lunchbox (Netflix)

The Lunchbox is a heartfelt Hindi romance about a mistaken lunch delivery that sparks an intimate pen-pal bond between a lonely housewife and a widowed accountant in Mumbai, quietly changing both their lives.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Prime Video)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Prime Video)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a Bollywood romantic comedy built around a hilarious battle between friendship and love. When Titu falls for the seemingly perfect Sweety, his fiercely loyal best friend Sonu grows suspicious of her intentions. Convinced she’s manipulative, Sonu launches a covert mission to sabotage the wedding, sparking a comedic showdown between bromance and romance.

Om Shanti Om (Netflix)

Om Shanti Om (Netflix)

Om Shanti Om is a Bollywood reincarnation drama about Om, a 1970s junior artist who dies trying to save actress Shantipriya from a producer’s deadly plot. Reborn as a superstar, he regains his past-life memories, exposes the villain, and avenges her death.

The Art of Sarah (Netflix)

The Art of Sarah (Netflix)

The Art of Sarah is a gripping mystery drama that follows Sarah Kim, played by Shin Hae-sun, a woman whose name appears everywhere, yet whose true identity remains elusive. As fragments of her life surface under different names, ages, professions, and pasts, a relentless detective, portrayed by Lee Jun-hyuk, begins to untangle the web surrounding her existence.

120 Bahadur (Prime Video)

120 Bahadur (Prime Video)

120 Bahadur is a war drama inspired by the true events of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, specifically the Battle of Rezang La. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh, who leads 120 soldiers of Charlie Company against nearly 3,000 Chinese troops in the harsh Himalayan terrain.

Priscilla (Prime Video)

Priscilla (Prime Video)

Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola, is a biographical drama inspired by Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me. The film offers an intimate look at her complex 14-year relationship with Elvis Presley, tracing her journey from a sheltered teenager in Germany to life within the gates of Graceland. Portrayed by Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the story captures the romance, isolation, and emotional turbulence behind one of music history’s most iconic relationships.

Asteroid City (Jio Hotstar)

Asteroid City (Jio Hotstar)

Asteroid City is a comedy-drama directed by Wes Anderson, set in a stylised 1955 desert town in America. The story revolves around a Junior Stargazer convention that takes an unexpected turn after a mysterious alien encounter, leading to a sudden quarantine that deepens both the absurdity and emotional undercurrents of the tale.

Sunday OTT WatchlistSunday Watchlistott watchlistWatchlistWhat to watchNetflixJioHotstarNew OTT releasesIrrfan Khanthe art of sarah120 Bahadur
