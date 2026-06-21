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  • /Sunday watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT on Father's Day - From Bhooth Bangla to The Pursuit of Happyness

Sunday watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT on Father's Day - From Bhooth Bangla to The Pursuit of Happyness

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:10 AM IST

Sunday OTT Watchlist: Sundays are made for slowing down, spending time with loved ones, and settling into stories that bring warmth, emotion, and unforgettable moments. This Father’s Day, unwind with a curated selection of OTT picks featuring heartfelt family bonds, powerful dramas, inspiring journeys, and feel-good escapes. Whether you’re watching together or enjoying a quiet binge, these stories are perfect for a relaxed, cosy Sunday filled with connection, nostalgia, and entertainment.

 

The Pursuit of Happyness1/7

The Pursuit of Happyness

OTT: Netflix

Based on a true story, this emotional drama follows Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who faces financial hardships while raising his young son. His determination, love for his child, and journey from homelessness to success make it a powerful story about fatherhood, resilience, and hope.

 

Bhooth Bangla2/7

Bhooth Bangla

OTT: Netflix

A spooky comedy entertainer that blends horror and humour, Bhooth Bangla follows a quirky set of characters caught in a mysterious haunted house situation. With supernatural twists, fun moments, and light-hearted scares, it’s a perfect watch for viewers looking for something entertaining and different.

(All Images: IMDb)

 

Dangal3/7

Dangal

OTT: Netflix

Inspired by the real-life journey of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dangal showcases a father’s dream of seeing his daughters achieve greatness. The film explores discipline, sacrifice, family bonds, and breaking social barriers through the inspiring journey of Geeta and Babita Phogat.

 

Interstellar4/7

Interstellar

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

A breathtaking sci-fi drama about a former NASA pilot who travels through space to find a new home for humanity. At its heart, Interstellar is a deeply emotional story about a father’s love, sacrifice, and the bond that remains strong despite time and distance.

Piku5/7

Piku

OTT: SonyLIV

This heartwarming film follows Piku, an independent woman navigating life while caring for her eccentric and ageing father, Bhaskor Banerjee. A beautiful blend of humour, family emotions, and everyday relationships, the film celebrates the unique bond between a father and daughter.

Angrezi Medium6/7

Angrezi Medium

OTT: Disney+ Hotstar

A touching father-daughter drama about Champak, a loving father who goes to great lengths to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying abroad. Filled with humour and emotion, the film highlights a parent’s unconditional love and sacrifices.

 

102 Not Out7/7

102 Not Out

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

This feel-good family comedy follows a 102-year-old father who wants to break the record for the oldest living man while teaching his grumpy 75-year-old son how to enjoy life. A warm story about ageing, family relationships, forgiveness, and celebrating every moment.

TAGS:
Sunday Watchlist
Sunday OTT Watchlist
Father's Day 2026
What to watch
Akshay Kumar

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