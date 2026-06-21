/Sunday watchlist: Top 7 shows and movies to stream on OTT on Father's Day - From Bhooth Bangla to The Pursuit of Happyness

Sunday OTT Watchlist: Sundays are made for slowing down, spending time with loved ones, and settling into stories that bring warmth, emotion, and unforgettable moments. This Father’s Day, unwind with a curated selection of OTT picks featuring heartfelt family bonds, powerful dramas, inspiring journeys, and feel-good escapes. Whether you’re watching together or enjoying a quiet binge, these stories are perfect for a relaxed, cosy Sunday filled with connection, nostalgia, and entertainment.