Sunday Watchlist: Top Shows & Movies To Stream On OTT — From Stranger Things To The Great Flood

Dive into an epic lineup of must‑watch shows and movies this weekend, from the supernatural thrills of Stranger Things to the gripping drama of The Great Flood.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/sunday-watchlist-top-shows-movies-to-stream-on-ott-from-stranger-things-to-the-great-flood-3000619

Ahana Tiwari | Updated:Dec 28, 2025, 08:36 AM IST

Dynamite Kiss (2025) - Netflix 1 / 7 A 2025 Netflix romantic drama where fiery emotions and unexpected chemistry collide in a passionate story set against modern love's complexities

Stranger Things - Netflix 2 / 7 A hit sci‑fi horror series about a group of kids in the 1980s battling supernatural forces and government secrets after a boy disappears in their small town.

The Family Man - Prime Video 3 / 7 An Indian spy thriller series following Srikant Tiwari, a middle‑class father who secretly works as an intelligence officer while juggling family life and national threats.

Assassination Classroom - Netflix 4 / 7 A Japanese anime series where middle school students are tasked with killing their super‑powered alien teacher before he destroys Earth, all while learning life lessons.

Dead Poets Society - Jio Hotstar 5 / 7 A classic coming‑of‑age drama about an unconventional English teacher who inspires his boarding school students to think freely and "seize the day."

The Devil Wears Prada - Jio Hotstar 6 / 7 A comedy‑drama about a young graduate navigating the ruthless world of high fashion from the demanding perspective of her powerful editor boss.