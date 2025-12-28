Sunday Watchlist: Top Shows & Movies To Stream On OTT — From Stranger Things To The Great Flood
Dynamite Kiss (2025) - Netflix
A 2025 Netflix romantic drama where fiery emotions and unexpected chemistry collide in a passionate story set against modern love’s complexities
Stranger Things - Netflix
A hit sci‑fi horror series about a group of kids in the 1980s battling supernatural forces and government secrets after a boy disappears in their small town.
The Family Man - Prime Video
An Indian spy thriller series following Srikant Tiwari, a middle‑class father who secretly works as an intelligence officer while juggling family life and national threats.
Assassination Classroom - Netflix
A Japanese anime series where middle school students are tasked with killing their super‑powered alien teacher before he destroys Earth, all while learning life lessons.
Dead Poets Society - Jio Hotstar
A classic coming‑of‑age drama about an unconventional English teacher who inspires his boarding school students to think freely and “seize the day.”
The Devil Wears Prada - Jio Hotstar
A comedy‑drama about a young graduate navigating the ruthless world of high fashion from the demanding perspective of her powerful editor boss.
The Great Flood - Netflix
A 2025 Korean sci‑fi disaster film where a mother and her young son fight for survival inside a flooded apartment building as humanity faces catastrophic collapse.
(All Images: IMDb)
Trending Photos