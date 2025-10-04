Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2967693https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/sunny-sanskari-ki-tulsi-kumari-cast-fees-shocking-salaries-of-varun-dhawan-janhvi-kapoor-who-took-home-biggest-paycheck-2967693
NewsPhotosSunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast Fees: SHOCKING Salaries Of Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor – Who Took Home Biggest Paycheck?
photoDetails

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast Fees: SHOCKING Salaries Of Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor – Who Took Home Biggest Paycheck?

In this feature, we take a look at the fees charged by the cast members of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Updated:Oct 04, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

1/9
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been grabbing headlines since its release. The movie has received mixed reviews. While some fans have hailed it as the “ultimate masala movie,” others have found it underwhelming.

Follow Us

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Star Cast

2/9
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Star Cast

The movie boasts a star-studded lineup including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. Alongside them, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi also play pivotal roles.

 

Follow Us

Akshay Oberoi

3/9
Akshay Oberoi

Actor Akshay Oberoi reportedly charged Rs 70 lakh for his role in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Follow Us

Maniesh Paul

4/9
Maniesh Paul

The host-turned-actor, who plays Kuku in the movie, was reportedly paid Rs 70 lakh, according to Times Now.

Follow Us

Rohit Saraf

5/9
Rohit Saraf

According to a report by Times Now, the Mismatched actor charged Rs 1 crore to portray the role of Vikram Singh in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial.

 

Follow Us

Sanya Malhotra

6/9
Sanya Malhotra

The same report stated that Sanya Malhotra was paid Rs 1 crore to play the character of Ananya.

 

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor

7/9
Janhvi Kapoor

As per several media reports, Janhvi Kapoor charged Rs 5 crore to play the character of Tulsi Kumari.

 

Follow Us

Varun Dhawan

8/9
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan reportedly received a whopping Rs 15 crore to play Sunny Sanskari.

Follow Us

Who is the Highest Paid?

9/9
Who is the Highest Paid?

Varun Dhawan is reportedly the highest-paid actor of the Karan Johar-backed film.

Follow Us
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi KumariSunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast FeesVarun DhawanJanhvi Kapoorrohit sarafSanya Malhotra
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
World Bank loans 2025
World Bank Debt 2025: India Tops Global Borrowing, Other Nations Follow
camera icon6
title
Vasuki Snake
Meet World's Largest Snake: Not Titanoboa; 49-Foot, 1,000-Kg Serpent Brings India On Global Map With Fossils Discovery In Gujarat - Stunning Pics
camera icon9
title
neelam giri
Is Neelam Giri Married? Meet Actor Allegedly Being Called Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Husband - FACT CHECK
camera icon7
title
World's Most Expensive Train Rides: India, Europe, And Others - Check Names, Prices, And Routes
camera icon10
title
H-1B visa
Worried About High H-1B Cost? 10 Countries Opening Doors For Indians With Eased Visa Rules