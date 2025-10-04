Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast Fees: SHOCKING Salaries Of Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor – Who Took Home Biggest Paycheck?
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been grabbing headlines since its release. The movie has received mixed reviews. While some fans have hailed it as the “ultimate masala movie,” others have found it underwhelming.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Star Cast
The movie boasts a star-studded lineup including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. Alongside them, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi also play pivotal roles.
Akshay Oberoi
Actor Akshay Oberoi reportedly charged Rs 70 lakh for his role in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Maniesh Paul
The host-turned-actor, who plays Kuku in the movie, was reportedly paid Rs 70 lakh, according to Times Now.
Rohit Saraf
According to a report by Times Now, the Mismatched actor charged Rs 1 crore to portray the role of Vikram Singh in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial.
Sanya Malhotra
The same report stated that Sanya Malhotra was paid Rs 1 crore to play the character of Ananya.
Janhvi Kapoor
As per several media reports, Janhvi Kapoor charged Rs 5 crore to play the character of Tulsi Kumari.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan reportedly received a whopping Rs 15 crore to play Sunny Sanskari.
Who is the Highest Paid?
Varun Dhawan is reportedly the highest-paid actor of the Karan Johar-backed film.
