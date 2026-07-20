/Suriya birthday special: 7 best films you must watch on OTT

Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru (2020): Maara is a young man from a village in the remote area, dreams on launching his own airline service. However, he faces challenges that overcomes several obstacles to be successful in his pursuit. A highly acclaimed biographical drama where Suriya played the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The film was celebrated by both critics and audiences, where he got the National Film Award for Best Actor. This film is now on Amazon Prime Video.