/Suriya birthday special: 7 best films you must watch on OTT

From Gajini to Karuppu: 7 blockbuster movies of Suriya that are now available in different OTT platforms.
Saravanan Sivakumar, well known as Suriya is one of the highest-paid Tamil film actors, and is considered as one of the biggest stars of the Indian cinema. He has received numerous awards which includes two National Film Awards, seven Filmfare Awards South and ten Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. On his birthday (July 23), here are 7 unmissable films that are now available on different OTT platforms.
Pic courtesy: Movie still/Movie poster
Karuppu (2026): This film revolves around how a lawyer is fighting predatory legal system, the deity descends to earth as a lawyer. He fought with a corrupt defense attorney, exploits the vulnerable to secure wins in court. It is Emerges as the highest-grossing film of Suriya's career, this blockbuster film surpassed rs. 300 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. It was massive hit both theatrically and digitally. It is now on Amazon Prime Video.
Jai Bhim (2021): A Dynamic legal drama, which is based on true events, where Suriya plays the role of the courageous lawyer Chandru, a poor tribal man, who is falsely being accused of robbery, goes missing from the police custody. It receives widespread critical acclaim and became one of the most celebrated Indian films globally. This film is directed by TJ Gnanavel. you can watch is film on Amazon Prime Video.
Soorarai Pottru (2020): Maara is a young man from a village in the remote area, dreams on launching his own airline service. However, he faces challenges that overcomes several obstacles to be successful in his pursuit. A highly acclaimed biographical drama where Suriya played the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam. The film was celebrated by both critics and audiences, where he got the National Film Award for Best Actor. This film is now on Amazon Prime Video.
Singam (2010): Tamil action film is written and directed by Hari. Produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green and Reliance BIG Entertainment, and distributed by Sun Pictures. This film is the first instalment in the series of Singam. The film star Suriya in the lead role, Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Vivek. It was his 25th film as the lead actor. you can watch this on JioHotstar.
Vaaranam Aayiram (2008): This film is a classic cult and fan-favorite directed by Gautham Menon. Actor Suriya plays a dual role (father and son), showcasing incredible range in a story that beautifully captured love, family, and grief. You can watch this on Sun NXT or Prime Video.
Kaakha Kaakha (2003): The film that cemented Suriya as a sensational star. Directed by Gautham Menon. This cop-thriller combination was his massive commercial success and transformation in his career. This film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Ghajini (2005): This iconic psychological thriller film, Directed by AR Murugadoss, where Suriya plays a man suffering from anterograde amnesia seeking revenge. This film became a blockbuster hit and was later remade in several languages. This film is available on SunNXT.