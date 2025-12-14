Advertisement
‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Dilip Joshi To Munmun Dutta, Check The Highest-Qualified Actor Who Is A Mechanical Engineer

In this feature, we take a look at the educational qualifications of the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ cast, including actors who were once part of the long-running sitcom. From degrees in commerce and literature to engineering and management, the popular TV stars boast diverse academic backgrounds.
Updated:Dec 14, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Disha Vakani (Dayaben)

Disha Vakani (Dayaben)

Disha Vakani, who famously portrayed Dayaben before exiting the show, holds a degree in Drama from Ahmedabad. Her formal training in theatre played a key role in shaping her iconic on-screen performance.

 

Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada)

Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada)

Amit Bhatt, popularly known as Champaklal Gada, has completed a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce. He has been associated with theatre since a young age and later transitioned to television.

 

Dilip Joshi (Jethalal)

Dilip Joshi (Jethalal)

Dilip Joshi, best known for his portrayal of Jethalal, holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. Before television, he was actively involved in theatre and films.

 

Munmun Dutta (Babita Iyer)

Munmun Dutta (Babita Iyer)

Munmun Dutta, who essays the role of Babita Iyer, has a Master’s degree in English Literature. She has also worked as a radio jockey prior to her acting career.

Mandar Chandwadkar (Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide)

Mandar Chandwadkar (Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide)

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, is a qualified Mechanical Engineer and once worked in Dubai. He stands out as the highest-qualified actor from the show in terms of professional engineering experience.

 

Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi Bhide)

Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi Bhide)

Sonalika Joshi, who plays Madhavi Bhide, holds a Bachelor’s degree in History. She also has formal training in fashion design and theatre, bringing depth and versatility to her performance on the show.

Tanuj Mahashabde (Iyer)

Tanuj Mahashabde (Iyer)

Tanuj Mahashabde, seen as Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer, holds a Diploma in Marine Communication. He also studied theatre at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Kala Kendra.

 

Shyam Pathak (Popatlal)

Shyam Pathak (Popatlal)

Shyam Pathak, who portrays Popatlal, began his academic journey at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India but later chose to pursue his passion for acting.

 

Sachin Shroff (Taarak Mehta)

Sachin Shroff (Taarak Mehta)

Sachin Shroff, who currently plays Taarak Mehta, graduated from Swami Vivekanand College in Mumbai. He later studied management at the MIT Sloan School of Management and also holds a Graduate Certificate in Business Intelligence from the SMU Cox School of Business.

(All Images: IMDB/ Instagram)

