‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Dilip Joshi To Munmun Dutta, Check The Highest-Qualified Actor Who Is A Mechanical Engineer

In this feature, we take a look at the educational qualifications of the ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ cast, including actors who were once part of the long-running sitcom. From degrees in commerce and literature to engineering and management, the popular TV stars boast diverse academic backgrounds.

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Dec 14, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

Disha Vakani (Dayaben) 1 / 9 Disha Vakani, who famously portrayed Dayaben before exiting the show, holds a degree in Drama from Ahmedabad. Her formal training in theatre played a key role in shaping her iconic on-screen performance.

Amit Bhatt (Champaklal Gada) 2 / 9 Amit Bhatt, popularly known as Champaklal Gada, has completed a Bachelor's degree in Commerce. He has been associated with theatre since a young age and later transitioned to television.

Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) 3 / 9 Dilip Joshi, best known for his portrayal of Jethalal, holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. Before television, he was actively involved in theatre and films.

Munmun Dutta (Babita Iyer) 4 / 9 Munmun Dutta, who essays the role of Babita Iyer, has a Master's degree in English Literature. She has also worked as a radio jockey prior to her acting career.

Mandar Chandwadkar (Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide) 5 / 9 Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, is a qualified Mechanical Engineer and once worked in Dubai. He stands out as the highest-qualified actor from the show in terms of professional engineering experience.

Sonalika Joshi (Madhavi Bhide) 6 / 9 Sonalika Joshi, who plays Madhavi Bhide, holds a Bachelor's degree in History. She also has formal training in fashion design and theatre, bringing depth and versatility to her performance on the show.

Tanuj Mahashabde (Iyer) 7 / 9 Tanuj Mahashabde, seen as Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer, holds a Diploma in Marine Communication. He also studied theatre at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Kala Kendra.

Shyam Pathak (Popatlal) 8 / 9 Shyam Pathak, who portrays Popatlal, began his academic journey at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India but later chose to pursue his passion for acting.