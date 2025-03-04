Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's Relationship Timeline Amid Breakup Reports, From First Date To Wedding Rumors - All You Need To Know!
From secret dates to wedding rumors and an unexpected breakup, here’s a look at Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship timeline!
Tamannaah-Vijay: The IT Couple
Once hailed as a power couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma captivated fans with their undeniable chemistry, sparking relationship goals and even wedding rumors. However, in a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that the duo quietly parted ways a few weeks ago.
Tamannaah-Vijay breakup
Despite their breakup, Tamannaah and Vijay continue to hold mutual respect and admiration for each other. According to Pinkvilla, the couple decided to end their relationship after years of dating, though neither actor has publicly addressed the split.
'Both Remain on Good Terms'
A close source revealed, “Tamannaah and Vijay parted ways weeks ago but remain on good terms. Both are currently prioritizing their careers.”
News has left Fans in Shock
While the news of their breakup has left fans in shock, let’s take a look back at their relationship timeline— from their first date to wedding rumors and their eventual split.
Tamannaah-Vijay's Relationship Timeline
December 2022: Dating rumors first surfaced when a viral video from a New Year’s Eve party in Goa allegedly showed Tamannaah and Vijay sharing a kiss as fireworks welcomed 2023. The video quickly set social media abuzz.
Hand-in-hand Outings
Even before the viral clip, speculation grew as Vijay was spotted attending Tamannaah’s birthday celebration, hinting at something beyond friendship. Early 2023 saw the couple frequently stepping out together. From cozy drives in Mumbai to hand-in-hand outings, their growing bond became evident.
Tamannaah-Vijay's Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day 2025: Vijay Varma added fuel to the rumors with a cryptic Instagram post—a picture of two pairs of feet facing each other, accompanied by a red heart emoji.
Tamannaah addressed rumors
In March 2023, Tamannaah addressed the rumors, downplaying speculation in an interview with Hindustan Times: “We have done a film together. Such rumors keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary.” However, their continued public appearances told a different story.
Tamannaah finally Confirmed her Relationship
Months later, Tamannaah finally confirmed her relationship with Vijay in a candid interview with Film Companion, calling him “her happy place.”
Vijay opened up about their Romance
Vijay, too, later opened up about their romance in a chat with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel. He revealed that it took him nearly a month to ask her out on their first date after Lust Stories 2 wrapped up.
“Lust Stories was the cupid"
“Lust Stories was the cupid, but we didn’t start dating during the shoot. We planned a wrap party, but only four people showed up. That day, I told her I wanted to spend more time with her. It then took me 20-25 days to finally go on our first date.”
'Tamannaah-Vijay were considering marriage'
Reports from 123Telugu suggested that Tamannaah and Vijay were considering marriage in 2025 and had even begun house-hunting together. The actress further fueled speculation when she told Hindustan Times, “Why not?” when asked about marriage.
Love Story takes an Unexpected Turn
However, their love story took an unexpected turn, leading to their quiet breakup in early 2024. While they are no longer a couple, their journey together remains a cherished chapter for fans who rooted for their love.
Romantic chapter closed
Although their romantic chapter has closed, the mutual respect and fondness they share remain intact—a testament to a relationship that, while short-lived, was filled with love and admiration.
(Image Credits: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Netflix, Instagram)
